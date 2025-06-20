-
oudstand Supporters
With the latest Vivaldi Snapshot
7.5.3725.3 (Offizieller Build) (64-Bit)I don't get a notification indicator on web panels anymore. I'm using WhatsApp as a web panel and hear the notification sound when I get a message, but the icon which shows the amount of unread messages is missing.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@oudstand Please note that Vivaldi Snapshot is a beta version. It is not a stable version of Vivaldi. Please use Vivaldi Stable 7.4 instead.
oudstand Supporters
@stardepp yes I know. But to get the Snapshot to work fine, we need to report problems.