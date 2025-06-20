-
I tried to set up Two Pass Authentication for my second Smartphone and they’re blocking it! It is not suspicious activity to have two devices using one Vivaldi account! This is PUNITIVE and I’m considering if I even want to continue using Vivaldi. It’s an insult.
@cozytique Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, select product vivaldi.net website & services, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.