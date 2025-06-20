-
I can watch YouTube videos on YouTube, but YouTube videos embedded on other sites won't play. After a spinner, they just produce "An error occurred. Please try later."
I can watch the video by going to YouTube, so the video is there. I can also watch the videos on these other sites using another browser, so it seems to be an issue specific to Vivaldi. I'm not blocking ads or trackers on YouTube or the sites where the videos are posted. I've deleted cookies, deleted cache, turned off extensions, rebooted, and went through all the other things on that list of troubleshooting checks, but it's always the same thing.
Is there a setting I'm missing? I went through them all but nothing jumped out at me. Help!
Thanks.
@DennisG Please tell: Vivaldi and OS version.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Pesala Ambassador
@DennisG Do the videos on my website play for you? No problem here on Snapshot with AdGuard, or Stable without blocking.
UPDATE: Problem solved.
Thanks folks. The problem was with YouTube/Google. While it showed I was signed in when I went to YT, on a hunch I reset my password at YouTube anyway. Once I did that the videos play. Weird issue. It seems YT would recognize me on their site, but not on other sites. Appreciate you!
Pesala Ambassador
@DennisG I also have Malwarebytes installed, and just updated it. No problem playing the videos for me.
Try in a new profile.
Please see Trouble-shooting issues.