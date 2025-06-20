I can watch YouTube videos on YouTube, but YouTube videos embedded on other sites won't play. After a spinner, they just produce "An error occurred. Please try later."

I can watch the video by going to YouTube, so the video is there. I can also watch the videos on these other sites using another browser, so it seems to be an issue specific to Vivaldi. I'm not blocking ads or trackers on YouTube or the sites where the videos are posted. I've deleted cookies, deleted cache, turned off extensions, rebooted, and went through all the other things on that list of troubleshooting checks, but it's always the same thing.

Is there a setting I'm missing? I went through them all but nothing jumped out at me. Help!

Thanks.