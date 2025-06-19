-
bravewolfcz
Hi,
Currently, Vivaldi for Android allows the UI theme to follow the system light/dark mode, which is great. However, the forced dark mode for websites must be toggled manually and doesn't adapt to the system theme.
It would be great to have an option to automatically switch forced dark mode for websites based on the system setting, similar to how the UI theme works.
Thanks for your great work on Vivaldi!
-
@bravewolfcz Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/96618/respect-system-dark-light-mode-and-optional-exceptions-to-force-dark-mode Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Vivaldi for Android