I changed my Google password yesterday after hearing about that enormous data breach. Since then, and through browser restarts after turning Mail/Calendars/Feeds to "Enable Feeds" because I was no longer using the other two things, I get this popup window when Vivaldi first opens:

If I sign in, obviously it goes away and everything is normal, but then I'm having to do that every single time I open Vivaldi, even with Mail and Calendars turned off.

Edit: Also, the Feeds section in Vivaldi's Settings has a button about how a database error has been detected, with a button to restore feeds that seems to do nothing, or at least doesn't make the error and button go away.