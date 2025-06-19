-
Hello,
I have the following issue with Sync:
On my desktop, I have history for 14-19 June.
I did install a few mins ago Vivaldi on mobile, and I have only the history for today. (19 June) Before that day the earliest page saved is from 6 June.
Why does it happen?
In my sync settings I have chosen to sync everything.
-
Can anyone help?
-
@JulianRO Sync only syncs history from the point it was started, and it only syncs some of the history, 1 month or 3 months, not sure.
So if you started Sync 19/6 you will only see history from that date and forward.
-
I don't think it's correct. If you look closely in the photo from my mobile, I also have history from June 6 on mobile, but not between June 14-June 19, like I do have on PC.
-
@JulianRO Then you probably used Vivaldi on the mobile on 6/6.
-
Probably. But why only Vivaldi does that? Chrome and Firefox sync everything no matter the date, no matter the device. Even if I buy a new device let's say, and start syncing with them, all the history, and not parts of it, are restored. Maybe it has to do with that encryption key Vivaldi asks for?
-
@JulianRO I don't know why, it is what it is
-
I get it. Maybe somebody from the Vivaldi team will see this and maybe give some clarifications
-
@JulianRO said in On mobile, I don't have the history for some days, while on desktop I do:
Chrome and Firefox sync everything no matter the date, no matter the device
I don't think this is correct. All browsers have limitations on Sync.
-
For me it never happened not to sync any days as how Vivaldi did. Everything was synced.