I've just noticed that my Vivaldi does not use harware acceleration. I know for a fact that some time ago (really not sure when, maybe weeks, maybe months ago) the hardware acceleration was working. Now when I access
chrome://gpu, I get the report:
Graphics Feature Status
- Canvas: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
- Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled
- Compositing: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled
- OpenGL: Disabled
- Rasterization: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Raw Draw: Disabled
- Skia Graphite: Disabled
- Video Decode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Vulkan: Disabled
- WebGL: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
- WebGL2: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
- WebGPU: Disabled
- WebNN: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
Also:
Problems Detected
WebGPU has been disabled via blocklist or the command line.
Disabled Features: webgpu
WebGL2 has been disabled via blocklist or the command line.
Disabled Features: webgl2
Accelerated rasterization has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line.
Disabled Features: rasterization
Accelerated video encode has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line.
Disabled Features: video_encode
Accelerated video decode has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line.
Disabled Features: video_decode
WebGL has been disabled via blocklist or the command line.
Disabled Features: webgl
Gpu compositing has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line. The browser will fall back to software compositing and hardware acceleration will be unavailable.
Disabled Features: gpu_compositing
Accelerated 2D canvas is unavailable: either disabled via blocklist or the command line.
Disabled Features: 2d_canvas
vivaldi:settings/webpages/> Use Harware Acceleration when Available is enabled / ticked on.
How can I re-enable hardware acceleration? Why is it not working?
My environment is:
Ubuntu Questing Quokka (development branch)
Dell Inc. XPS 13 9310 2-in-1
Vivaldi 7.4.3684.52 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 4940f20b6fd333a6eddc479debf969c4f74a68c7
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 13.6.233.17
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/136.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --restart --restart --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
Profile Path /home/user/.config/vivaldi/Default
AlexPortfoy
@tomica
25.10 is in development and won't be released until October so any graphics issues could be worked out later.
Also, in 25.10 the Xorg session has been removed so GNOME will only run a wayland session.
I'm running Ubuntu 24.04.2, with a nvidia gpu and hardware accelerated graphics in Vivaldi under wayland also does not work.
@AlexPortfoy thank you for the quick reply. If I understand you correctly, you're implying that lack of hardware accelerated graphics exists on my system level, not just in Vivaldi, right? If yes, do you have any suggestion how I might actually test my computer to confirm this is true?
@tomica Please post content of vivaldi:gpu in codeblock (with </> button).
I do not know which GPU and graphics driver you have on your Ubuntu.
@DoctorG looks like the forum doesn't allow me, because my post would be too long. I'll split it in a few shorter ones:
Graphics Feature Status ======================= * Canvas: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable * Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled * Compositing: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled * Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled * OpenGL: Disabled * Rasterization: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled * Raw Draw: Disabled * Skia Graphite: Disabled * Video Decode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled * Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled * Vulkan: Disabled * WebGL: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable * WebGL2: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable * WebGPU: Disabled * WebNN: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable Version Information =================== Data exported : 2025-06-20T08:59:42.372Z Chrome version : Chrome/7.4.3684.52 Operating system : Linux 6.14.0-15-generic Software rendering list URL: https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/69eef3971a0bfb45d41a63aa014b5b19503574d6/gpu/config/software_rendering_list.json Driver bug list URL : https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/69eef3971a0bfb45d41a63aa014b5b19503574d6/gpu/config/gpu_driver_bug_list.json ANGLE commit id : 08f79ab50c5f 2D graphics backend : Skia/136 bcce46ca33b67cc302dd53927a63013b8f53bf73 Command Line : /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end Driver Information ================== Initialization time : 139 In-process GPU : false Skia Backend : None Passthrough Command Decoder : true Sandboxed : false GPU0 : VENDOR= 0xffff [Google Inc. (Google)], DEVICE=0xffff [ANGLE (Google, Vulkan 1.3.0 (SwiftShader Device (Subzero) (0x0000C0DE)), SwiftShader driver-5.0.0)], DRIVER_VENDOR=SwANGLE, DRIVER_VERSION=5.0.0 *ACTIVE* Optimus : false AMD switchable : false Pixel shader version : 1.00 Vertex shader version : 1.00 Max. MSAA samples : 4 Machine model name : Machine model version : GL implementation parts : (gl=egl-angle,angle=swiftshader) Display type : ANGLE_SWIFTSHADER GL_VENDOR : Google Inc. (Google) GL_RENDERER : ANGLE (Google, Vulkan 1.3.0 (SwiftShader Device (Subzero) (0x0000C0DE)), SwiftShader driver-5.0.0) GL_VERSION : OpenGL ES 2.0.0 (ANGLE 2.1.25162 git hash: 08f79ab50c5f) GL_EXTENSIONS : GL_AMD_performance_monitor GL_ANGLE_base_vertex_base_instance_shader_builtin GL_ANGLE_blob_cache GL_ANGLE_client_arrays GL_ANGLE_compressed_texture_etc GL_ANGLE_depth_texture GL_ANGLE_framebuffer_blit GL_ANGLE_framebuffer_multisample GL_ANGLE_get_image GL_ANGLE_get_serialized_context_string GL_ANGLE_get_tex_level_parameter GL_ANGLE_instanced_arrays GL_ANGLE_memory_object_flags GL_ANGLE_memory_size GL_ANGLE_multi_draw GL_ANGLE_pack_reverse_row_order GL_ANGLE_polygon_mode GL_ANGLE_program_binary_readiness_query GL_ANGLE_program_cache_control GL_ANGLE_read_only_depth_stencil_feedback_loops GL_ANGLE_relaxed_vertex_attribute_type GL_ANGLE_request_extension GL_ANGLE_rgbx_internal_format GL_ANGLE_robust_client_memory GL_ANGLE_robust_fragment_shader_output GL_ANGLE_robust_resource_initialization GL_ANGLE_texture_compression_dxt3 GL_ANGLE_texture_compression_dxt5 GL_ANGLE_texture_usage GL_ANGLE_translated_shader_source GL_ANGLE_vulkan_image GL_APPLE_clip_distance GL_ARM_rgba8 GL_ARM_shader_framebuffer_fetch GL_ARM_shader_framebuffer_fetch_depth_stencil GL_CHROMIUM_bind_generates_resource GL_CHROMIUM_bind_uniform_location GL_CHROMIUM_color_buffer_float_rgb GL_CHROMIUM_color_buffer_float_rgba GL_CHROMIUM_copy_compressed_texture GL_CHROMIUM_copy_texture GL_CHROMIUM_lose_context GL_EXT_EGL_image_external_wrap_modes GL_EXT_base_instance GL_EXT_blend_minmax GL_EXT_buffer_storage GL_EXT_clear_texture GL_EXT_clip_control GL_EXT_color_buffer_half_float GL_EXT_compressed_ETC1_RGB8_sub_texture GL_EXT_copy_image GL_EXT_debug_label GL_EXT_debug_marker GL_EXT_depth_clamp GL_EXT_discard_framebuffer GL_EXT_disjoint_timer_query GL_EXT_draw_buffers GL_EXT_draw_elements_base_vertex GL_EXT_float_blend GL_EXT_frag_depth GL_EXT_instanced_arrays GL_EXT_map_buffer_range GL_EXT_memory_object GL_EXT_memory_object_fd GL_EXT_multi_draw_indirect GL_EXT_occlusion_query_boolean GL_EXT_polygon_offset_clamp GL_EXT_read_format_bgra GL_EXT_robustness GL_EXT_sRGB GL_EXT_sRGB_write_control GL_EXT_semaphore GL_EXT_semaphore_fd GL_EXT_separate_shader_objects GL_EXT_shader_framebuffer_fetch GL_EXT_shader_framebuffer_fetch_non_coherent GL_EXT_shader_non_constant_global_initializers GL_EXT_shader_texture_lod GL_EXT_shadow_samplers GL_EXT_texture_border_clamp GL_EXT_texture_compression_bptc GL_EXT_texture_compression_dxt1 GL_EXT_texture_compression_rgtc GL_EXT_texture_compression_s3tc_srgb GL_EXT_texture_filter_anisotropic GL_EXT_texture_format_BGRA8888 GL_EXT_texture_mirror_clamp_to_edge GL_EXT_texture_rg GL_EXT_texture_sRGB_decode GL_EXT_texture_storage GL_EXT_texture_type_2_10_10_10_REV GL_EXT_unpack_subimage GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced GL_KHR_debug GL_KHR_robust_buffer_access_behavior GL_KHR_robustness GL_KHR_texture_compression_astc_ldr GL_NV_depth_buffer_float2 GL_NV_fence GL_NV_framebuffer_blit GL_NV_pack_subimage GL_NV_pixel_buffer_object GL_NV_polygon_mode GL_NV_read_depth GL_NV_read_depth_stencil GL_NV_read_stencil GL_OES_EGL_image GL_OES_EGL_image_external GL_OES_EGL_sync GL_OES_compressed_EAC_R11_signed_texture GL_OES_compressed_EAC_R11_unsigned_texture GL_OES_compressed_EAC_RG11_signed_texture GL_OES_compressed_EAC_RG11_unsigned_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC1_RGB8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_RGB8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_RGBA8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_punchthroughA_RGBA8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_punchthroughA_sRGB8_alpha_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_sRGB8_alpha8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_sRGB8_texture GL_OES_copy_image GL_OES_depth24 GL_OES_depth32 GL_OES_depth_texture GL_OES_depth_texture_cube_map GL_OES_draw_elements_base_vertex GL_OES_element_index_uint GL_OES_fbo_render_mipmap GL_OES_get_program_binary GL_OES_mapbuffer GL_OES_packed_depth_stencil GL_OES_primitive_bounding_box GL_OES_required_internalformat GL_OES_rgb8_rgba8 GL_OES_sample_shading GL_OES_standard_derivatives GL_OES_surfaceless_context GL_OES_texture_3D GL_OES_texture_border_clamp GL_OES_texture_float GL_OES_texture_float_linear GL_OES_texture_half_float GL_OES_texture_half_float_linear GL_OES_texture_npot GL_OES_vertex_array_object GL_OES_vertex_half_float Disabled Extensions : Disabled WebGL Extensions : Window system binding vendor : Google Inc. (Google) Window system binding version : 1.5 (ANGLE 2.1.25162 git hash: 08f79ab50c5f) Window system binding extensions: EGL_EXT_create_context_robustness EGL_ANGLE_surface_orientation EGL_KHR_create_context EGL_KHR_image EGL_KHR_image_base EGL_EXT_image_gl_colorspace EGL_KHR_gl_colorspace EGL_KHR_gl_texture_2D_image EGL_KHR_gl_texture_cubemap_image EGL_KHR_gl_renderbuffer_image EGL_KHR_get_all_proc_addresses EGL_KHR_fence_sync EGL_KHR_wait_sync EGL_ANGLE_create_context_webgl_compatibility EGL_CHROMIUM_create_context_bind_generates_resource EGL_KHR_swap_buffers_with_damage EGL_EXT_pixel_format_float EGL_KHR_surfaceless_context EGL_ANGLE_display_texture_share_group EGL_ANGLE_display_semaphore_share_group EGL_ANGLE_create_context_client_arrays EGL_ANGLE_program_cache_control EGL_ANGLE_robust_resource_initialization EGL_ANGLE_create_context_extensions_enabled EGL_ANDROID_blob_cache EGL_ANDROID_recordable EGL_ANGLE_create_context_backwards_compatible EGL_KHR_no_config_context EGL_IMG_context_priority EGL_KHR_create_context_no_error EGL_KHR_reusable_sync EGL_EXT_buffer_age EGL_ANGLE_create_surface_swap_interval EGL_ANGLE_vulkan_image EGL_KHR_partial_update EGL_ANGLE_global_fence_sync EGL_ANGLE_memory_usage_report XDG_CURRENT_DESKTOP : ubuntu:GNOME XDG_SESSION_TYPE : x11 GDMSESSION : ubuntu-xorg Ozone platform : x11 Direct rendering version : unknown Reset notification strategy : 0x8252 GPU process crash count : 0 gfx::BufferFormats supported for allocation and texturing: R_8: not supported, R_16: not supported, RG_88: not supported, RG_1616: not supported, BGR_565: not supported, RGBA_4444: not supported, RGBX_8888: not supported, RGBA_8888: not supported, BGRX_8888: not supported, BGRA_1010102: not supported, RGBA_1010102: not supported, BGRA_8888: not supported, RGBA_F16: not supported, YVU_420: not supported, YUV_420_BIPLANAR: not supported, YUVA_420_TRIPLANAR: not supported, P010: not supported
Problems Detected ================= * WebGPU has been disabled via blocklist or the command line. Disabled Features: webgpu * WebGL2 has been disabled via blocklist or the command line. Disabled Features: webgl2 * Accelerated rasterization has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line. Disabled Features: rasterization * Accelerated video encode has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line. Disabled Features: video_encode * Accelerated video decode has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line. Disabled Features: video_decode * WebGL has been disabled via blocklist or the command line. Disabled Features: webgl * Gpu compositing has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line. The browser will fall back to software compositing and hardware acceleration will be unavailable. Disabled Features: gpu_compositing * Accelerated 2D canvas is unavailable: either disabled via blocklist or the command line. Disabled Features: 2d_canvas ANGLE Features ============== * allowCompressedFormats (Frontend workarounds): Enabled * alwaysEnableEmulatedMultidrawExtensions (Frontend workarounds): Disabled * alwaysRunLinkSubJobsThreaded (Frontend features): Enabled * cacheCompiledShader (Frontend features): Enabled * compileJobIsThreadSafe (Frontend features): Enabled * disableAnisotropicFiltering (Frontend workarounds): Disabled * disableProgramBinary (Frontend features): Disabled * disableProgramCaching (Frontend features): Disabled * disableProgramCachingForTransformFeedback (Frontend workarounds): Disabled * dumpShaderSource (Frontend features): Disabled * dumpTranslatedShaders (Frontend features): Disabled * emulatePixelLocalStorage (Frontend features): Enabled * enableCaptureLimits (Frontend features): Disabled * enableProgramBinaryForCapture (Frontend features): Disabled * enableShaderSubstitution (Frontend workarounds): Disabled * enableTranslatedShaderSubstitution (Frontend workarounds): Disabled * forceDepthAttachmentInitOnClear (Frontend workarounds): Disabled * forceFlushAfterDrawcallUsingShadowmap (Frontend workarounds): Disabled * forceGlErrorChecking (Frontend features): Disabled * forceInitShaderVariables (Frontend features): Disabled * forceMinimumMaxVertexAttributes (Frontend features): Disabled * forceRobustResourceInit (Frontend features): Disabled * linkJobIsThreadSafe (Frontend features): Enabled * loseContextOnOutOfMemory (Frontend workarounds): Enabled * rejectWebglShadersWithUndefinedBehavior (Frontend workarounds): Enabled * singleThreadedTextureDecompression (Frontend workarounds): Disabled * uncurrentEglSurfaceUponSurfaceDestroy (Frontend workarounds): Enabled * adjustClearColorPrecision (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * allocateNonZeroMemory (Vulkan features): Disabled * allowGenerateMipmapWithCompute (Vulkan features): Disabled * allowHostImageCopyDespiteNonIdenticalLayout (Vulkan features): Disabled * allowMultisampledRenderToTextureEmulation (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * allowPipelineStatisticsForPrimitivesGeneratedQuery (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * appendAliasedMemoryDecorations (Vulkan workarounds): Enabled * asyncCommandBufferReset (Vulkan features): Enabled * asyncGarbageCleanup (Vulkan features): Enabled * avoidInvisibleWindowSwapchainRecreate (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * avoidOpSelectWithMismatchingRelaxedPrecision (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * bottomLeftOriginPresentRegionRectangles (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * bresenhamLineRasterization (Vulkan features): Enabled * clDumpVkSpirv (Vulkan features): Disabled * clampFragDepth (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * clampPointSize (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * compressVertexData (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * descriptorSetCache (Vulkan features): Disabled * destroyOldSwapchainInSharedPresentMode (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * disableDepthStencilResolveThroughAttachment (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * disableFlippingBlitWithCommand (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * disablePipelineCacheLoadForTesting (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * disableSeparateShaderObjects (Vulkan app workarounds): Disabled * disallowMixedDepthStencilLoadOpNoneAndLoad (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * doubleDepthBiasConstantFactor (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * eglColorspaceAttributePassthrough (Vulkan features): Disabled * emulateAdvancedBlendEquations (Vulkan features): Disabled * emulateDithering (Vulkan features): Disabled * emulateR32fImageAtomicExchange (Vulkan workarounds): Enabled * emulateTransformFeedback (Vulkan features): Enabled * emulatedPrerotation180 (Vulkan features): Disabled * emulatedPrerotation270 (Vulkan features): Disabled * emulatedPrerotation90 (Vulkan features): Disabled * enableAdditionalBlendFactorsForDithering (Vulkan app workarounds): Disabled * enableAsyncPipelineCacheCompression (Vulkan workarounds): Enabled * enableMergeClientAttribBuffer (Vulkan features): Disabled * enableMultisampledRenderToTexture (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * enableParallelCompileAndLink (Vulkan features): Disabled * enablePipelineCacheDataCompression (Vulkan features): Enabled * enablePortabilityEnumeration (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * enablePreRotateSurfaces (Vulkan features): Disabled * enablePrecisionQualifiers (Vulkan features): Enabled * explicitlyCastMediumpFloatTo16Bit (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * explicitlyEnablePerSampleShading (Vulkan workarounds): Enabled * exposeES32ForTesting (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * exposeNonConformantExtensionsAndVersions (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * forceContinuousRefreshOnSharedPresent (Vulkan features): Disabled * forceD16TexFilter (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * forceDisableFullScreenExclusive (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * forceFallbackFormat (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * forceFragmentShaderPrecisionHighpToMediump (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * forceMaxUniformBufferSize16KB (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * forceNearestFiltering (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * forceNearestMipFiltering (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * forceSampleUsageForAhbBackedImages (Vulkan app workarounds): Disabled * forceSubmitImmutableTextureUpdates (Vulkan app workarounds): Disabled * forceTextureLodOffset1 (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * forceTextureLodOffset2 (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * forceTextureLodOffset3 (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * forceTextureLodOffset4 (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * forceWaitForSubmissionToCompleteForQueryResult (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * generateFragmentShadingRateAttchementWithCpu (Vulkan features): Disabled * hasBlobCacheThatEvictsOldItemsFirst (Vulkan features): Enabled * limitMaxStorageBufferSize (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * limitSampleCountTo2 (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * logMemoryReportCallbacks (Vulkan features): Disabled * logMemoryReportStats (Vulkan features): Disabled * mapUnspecifiedColorSpaceToPassThrough (Vulkan features): Disabled * mergeProgramPipelineCachesToGlobalCache (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * mutableMipmapTextureUpload (Vulkan features): Enabled * overrideSurfaceFormatRGB8ToRGBA8 (Vulkan workarounds): Enabled * padBuffersToMaxVertexAttribStride (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * permanentlySwitchToFramebufferFetchMode (Vulkan features): Disabled * persistentlyMappedBuffers (Vulkan features): Enabled * preferAggregateBarrierCalls (Vulkan workarounds): Enabled * preferCPUForBufferSubData (Vulkan features): Disabled * preferCachedNoncoherentForDynamicStreamBufferUsage (Vulkan features): Disabled * preferDeviceLocalMemoryHostVisible (Vulkan features): Enabled * preferDoubleBufferSwapchainOnFifoMode (Vulkan features): Disabled * preferDrawClearOverVkCmdClearAttachments (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * preferDriverUniformOverSpecConst (Vulkan features): Enabled * preferDynamicRendering (Vulkan features): Enabled * preferHostCachedForNonStaticBufferUsage (Vulkan features): Disabled * preferLinearFilterForYUV (Vulkan features): Disabled * preferMSRTSSFlagByDefault (Vulkan features): Disabled * preferMonolithicPipelinesOverLibraries (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * preferSkippingInvalidateForEmulatedFormats (Vulkan workarounds): Enabled * preferSubmitAtFBOBoundary (Vulkan workarounds): Enabled * preferSubmitOnAnySamplesPassedQueryEnd (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * provokingVertex (Vulkan features): Enabled * retainSPIRVDebugInfo (Vulkan features): Disabled * roundOutputAfterDithering (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * skipPipelineCacheSerialization (Vulkan features): Enabled * slowDownMonolithicPipelineCreationForTesting (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * supports16BitInputOutput (Vulkan features): Disabled * supports16BitPushConstant (Vulkan features): Disabled * supports16BitStorageBuffer (Vulkan features): Disabled * supports16BitUniformAndStorageBuffer (Vulkan features): Disabled * supports8BitPushConstant (Vulkan features): Disabled * supports8BitStorageBuffer (Vulkan features): Disabled * supports8BitUniformAndStorageBuffer (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsAndroidHardwareBuffer (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsAndroidNativeFenceSync (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsAngleRgbxInternalFormat (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsAppleClipDistance (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsAstcSliced3d (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsBindMemory2 (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsBlendOperationAdvanced (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsBlendOperationAdvancedCoherent (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsColorWriteEnable (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsComputeTranscodeEtcToBc (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsCustomBorderColor (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsDenormFtzFp16 (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsDenormFtzFp32 (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsDenormFtzFp64 (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsDenormPreserveFp16 (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsDenormPreserveFp32 (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsDenormPreserveFp64 (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsDepthClampZeroOne (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsDepthClipControl (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsDepthStencilIndependentResolveNone (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsDepthStencilResolve (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsDeviceFault (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsDynamicRendering (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsDynamicRenderingLocalRead (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsExtendedDynamicState (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsExtendedDynamicState2 (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsExternalFenceCapabilities (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsExternalFenceFd (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsExternalFormatResolve (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsExternalMemoryDmaBufAndModifiers (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsExternalMemoryFd (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsExternalMemoryFuchsia (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsExternalMemoryHost (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsExternalSemaphoreCapabilities (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsExternalSemaphoreFd (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsExternalSemaphoreFuchsia (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsFormatFeatureFlags2 (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsFoveatedRendering (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsFragmentShaderPixelInterlock (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsFragmentShadingRate (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsFullScreenExclusive (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsGeometryStreamsCapability (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsGetMemoryRequirements2 (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsGraphicsPipelineLibrary (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsHostImageCopy (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsHostQueryReset (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsImage2dViewOf3d (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsImageCompressionControl (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsImageCompressionControlSwapchain (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsImageCubeArray (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsImageFormatList (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsImagelessFramebuffer (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsIncrementalPresent (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsIndexTypeUint8 (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsLegacyDithering (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsLockSurfaceExtension (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsLogicOpDynamicState (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsMaintenance5 (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsMemoryBudget (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsMultiDrawIndirect (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsMultisampledRenderToSingleSampled (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsMultiview (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsPipelineCreationFeedback (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsPipelineProtectedAccess (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsPipelineRobustness (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsPipelineStatisticsQuery (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsPortabilityEnumeration (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsPresentation (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsPrimitiveTopologyListRestart (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsPrimitivesGeneratedQuery (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsProtectedMemory (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsRasterizationOrderAttachmentAccess (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsRenderPassLoadStoreOpNone (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsRenderPassStoreOpNone (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsRenderpass2 (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsRoundingModeRteFp16 (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsRoundingModeRteFp32 (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsRoundingModeRteFp64 (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsRoundingModeRtzFp16 (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsRoundingModeRtzFp32 (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsRoundingModeRtzFp64 (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsSPIRV14 (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsSampler2dViewOf3d (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsSamplerMirrorClampToEdge (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsShaderFloat16 (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsShaderFloat64 (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsShaderFramebufferFetch (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsShaderFramebufferFetchDepthStencil (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsShaderFramebufferFetchNonCoherent (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsShaderInt8 (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsShaderNonSemanticInfo (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsShaderStencilExport (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsSharedPresentableImageExtension (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsSignedZeroInfNanPreserveFp16 (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsSignedZeroInfNanPreserveFp32 (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsSignedZeroInfNanPreserveFp64 (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsSurfaceCapabilities2Extension (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsSurfaceMaintenance1 (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsSurfaceProtectedCapabilitiesExtension (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsSurfaceProtectedSwapchains (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsSurfacelessQueryExtension (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsSwapchainMaintenance1 (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsSwapchainMutableFormat (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsSynchronization2 (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsTextureCompressionAstcHdr (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsTimelineSemaphore (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsTimestampSurfaceAttribute (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsTransformFeedbackExtension (Vulkan features): Disabled * supportsUniformBufferStandardLayout (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsVertexInputDynamicState (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsYUVSamplerConversion (Vulkan features): Enabled * supportsYuvTarget (Vulkan features): Disabled * swapbuffersOnFlushOrFinishWithSingleBuffer (Vulkan features): Disabled * syncMonolithicPipelinesToBlobCache (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * useCullModeDynamicState (Vulkan workarounds): Enabled * useDepthBiasEnableDynamicState (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * useDepthCompareOpDynamicState (Vulkan workarounds): Enabled * useDepthTestEnableDynamicState (Vulkan workarounds): Enabled * useDepthWriteEnableDynamicState (Vulkan workarounds): Enabled * useDualPipelineBlobCacheSlots (Vulkan features): Disabled * useEmptyBlobsToEraseOldPipelineCacheFromBlobCache (Vulkan features): Disabled * useFrontFaceDynamicState (Vulkan workarounds): Enabled * useMultipleDescriptorsForExternalFormats (Vulkan workarounds): Enabled * useNonZeroStencilWriteMaskStaticState (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * usePrimitiveRestartEnableDynamicState (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * useRasterizerDiscardEnableDynamicState (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * useResetCommandBufferBitForSecondaryPools (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * useStencilOpDynamicState (Vulkan workarounds): Enabled * useStencilTestEnableDynamicState (Vulkan workarounds): Enabled * useVertexInputBindingStrideDynamicState (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * useVkEventForBufferBarrier (Vulkan features): Enabled * useVkEventForImageBarrier (Vulkan features): Enabled * useVmaForImageSuballocation (Vulkan features): Enabled * usesNativeBuiltinClKernel (Vulkan features): Disabled * varyingsRequireMatchingPrecisionInSpirv (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * verifyPipelineCacheInBlobCache (Vulkan features): Disabled * waitIdleBeforeSwapchainRecreation (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled * warmUpPipelineCacheAtLink (Vulkan features): Enabled * wrapSwitchInIfTrue (Vulkan workarounds): Disabled Dawn Info ========= <CPU> OpenGLES backend - ANGLE (Google, Vulkan 1.3.0 (SwiftShader Device (Subzero) (0x0000C0DE)), SwiftShader driver-5.0.0) (Compatibility Mode) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [WebGPU Status] --------------- * Blocklisted - crbug.com/40057808: CPU adapters not fully tested or conformant. [Adapter Supported Features] ---------------------------- * texture-compression-bc * texture-compression-etc2 * texture-compression-astc * float32blendable * dawn-internal-usages * dawn-native * implicit-device-synchronization * angle-texture-sharing * dawn-format-capabilities * shared-fence-egl-sync [Enabled Toggle Names] ---------------------- * lazy_clear_resource_on_first_use: (https://crbug.com/dawn/145): Clears resource to zero on first usage. This initializes the resource so that no dirty bits from recycled memory is present in the new resource. * disable_indexed_draw_buffers: (https://crbug.com/dawn/582): Disables the use of indexed draw buffer state which is unsupported on some platforms. * flush_before_client_wait_sync: (https://crbug.com/dawn/633): Call glFlush before glClientWaitSync to work around bugs in the latter * disallow_spirv: (https://crbug.com/1214923): Disallow usage of SPIR-V completely so that only WGSL is used for shader modules. This is useful to prevent a Chromium renderer process from successfully sending SPIR-V code to be compiled in the GPU process. * use_placeholder_fragment_in_vertex_only_pipeline: (https://crbug.com/dawn/136): Use a placeholder empty fragment shader in vertex only render pipeline. This toggle must be enabled for OpenGL ES backend, the Vulkan Backend, and serves as a workaround by default enabled on some Metal devices with Intel GPU to ensure the depth result is correct. * timestamp_quantization: (https://crbug.com/dawn/1800): Enable timestamp queries quantization to reduce the precision of timers that can be created with timestamp queries. * use_blit_for_buffer_to_stencil_texture_copy: (https://crbug.com/dawn/1389): Use a blit instead of a copy command to copy buffer data to the stencil aspect of a texture. Works around an issue where stencil writes by copy commands are not visible to a render or compute pass. * use_blit_for_depth16unorm_texture_to_buffer_copy: (https://crbug.com/dawn/1782): Use a blit instead of a copy command to copy depth aspect of a texture to a buffer.Workaround for OpenGL and OpenGLES. * use_blit_for_depth32float_texture_to_buffer_copy: (https://crbug.com/dawn/1782): Use a blit instead of a copy command to copy depth aspect of a texture to a buffer.Workaround for OpenGLES. * use_blit_for_stencil_texture_to_buffer_copy: (https://crbug.com/dawn/1782): Use a blit instead of a copy command to copy stencil aspect of a texture to a buffer.Workaround for OpenGLES. * use_blit_for_snorm_texture_to_buffer_copy: (https://crbug.com/dawn/1781): Use a blit instead of a copy command to copy snorm texture to a buffer.Workaround for OpenGLES. * use_blit_for_rgb9e5ufloat_texture_copy: (https://crbug.com/dawn/2079): Use a blit instead of a copy command to copy rgb9e5ufloat texture to a texture or a buffer.Workaround for OpenGLES. * use_t2b2t_for_srgb_texture_copy: (https://crbug.com/dawn/2362): Use T2B and B2T copies to emulate a T2T copy between sRGB and non-sRGB textures.Workaround for OpenGLES. * gl_depth_bias_modifier: (https://crbug.com/42241017): Empirically some GL drivers select n+1 when a depth value lies between 2^n and 2^(n+1), while the WebGPU CTS is expecting n. Scale the depth bias value by multiple 0.5 on certain backends to achieve conformant result. [WebGPU Required Toggles - enabled] ----------------------------------- * disallow_spirv: (https://crbug.com/1214923): Disallow usage of SPIR-V completely so that only WGSL is used for shader modules. This is useful to prevent a Chromium renderer process from successfully sending SPIR-V code to be compiled in the GPU process. * timestamp_quantization: (https://crbug.com/dawn/1800): Enable timestamp queries quantization to reduce the precision of timers that can be created with timestamp queries. <Integrated GPU> Vulkan backend - Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics (TGL GT2) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- [WebGPU Status] --------------- * Available [Adapter Supported Features] ---------------------------- * depth-clip-control * depth32float-stencil8 * timestamp-query * texture-compression-bc * texture-compression-etc2 * texture-compression-astc * indirect-first-instance * shader-f16 * rg11b10ufloat-renderable * bgra8unorm-storage * float32filterable * float32blendable * clip-distances * dual-source-blending * subgroups * core-features-and-limits * dawn-internal-usages * dawn-multi-planar-formats * dawn-native * implicit-device-synchronization * transient-attachments * subgroups-f16 * unorm16texture-formats * snorm16texture-formats * adapter-properties-memory-heaps * adapter-properties-vk * dawn-format-capabilities * dawn-drm-format-capabilities * norm16texture-formats * shared-texture-memory-dma-buf * shared-texture-memory-opaque-fd * shared-fence-vk-semaphore-opaque-fd * shared-fence-sync-fd * dawn-load-resolve-texture * flexible-texture-views [Enabled Toggle Names] ---------------------- * lazy_clear_resource_on_first_use: (https://crbug.com/dawn/145): Clears resource to zero on first usage. This initializes the resource so that no dirty bits from recycled memory is present in the new resource. * use_temporary_buffer_in_texture_to_texture_copy: (https://crbug.com/dawn/42): Split texture-to-texture copy into two copies: copy from source texture into a temporary buffer, and copy from the temporary buffer into the destination texture when copying between compressed textures that don't have block-aligned sizes. This workaround is enabled by default on all Vulkan drivers to solve an issue in the Vulkan SPEC about the texture-to-texture copies with compressed formats. See #1005 (https://github.com/KhronosGroup/Vulkan-Docs/issues/1005) for more details. * vulkan_use_d32s8: (https://crbug.com/dawn/286): Vulkan mandates support of either D32_FLOAT_S8 or D24_UNORM_S8. When available the backend will use D32S8 (toggle to on) but setting the toggle to off will make it use the D24S8 format when possible. * vulkan_use_s8: (https://crbug.com/dawn/666): Vulkan has a pure stencil8 format but it is not universally available. When this toggle is on, the backend will use S8 for the stencil8 format, otherwise it will fallback to D32S8 or D24S8. * disallow_spirv: (https://crbug.com/1214923): Disallow usage of SPIR-V completely so that only WGSL is used for shader modules. This is useful to prevent a Chromium renderer process from successfully sending SPIR-V code to be compiled in the GPU process. * vulkan_use_demote_to_helper_invocation_extension: (https://crbug.com/42250787): Sets the use of the vulkan demote to helper extension * use_placeholder_fragment_in_vertex_only_pipeline: (https://crbug.com/dawn/136): Use a placeholder empty fragment shader in vertex only render pipeline. This toggle must be enabled for OpenGL ES backend, the Vulkan Backend, and serves as a workaround by default enabled on some Metal devices with Intel GPU to ensure the depth result is correct. * timestamp_quantization: (https://crbug.com/dawn/1800): Enable timestamp queries quantization to reduce the precision of timers that can be created with timestamp queries. * use_vulkan_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory_extension: (https://crbug.com/dawn/1302): Initialize workgroup memory with OpConstantNull on Vulkan when the Vulkan extension VK_KHR_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory is supported. * disable_sub_allocation_for_2d_texture_with_copy_dst_or_render_attachment: (https://crbug.com/1237175): Disable resource sub-allocation for the 2D texture with CopyDst or RenderAttachment usage. Due to driver issues, this toggle is enabled by default on D3D12 backends using Intel Gen9.5 or Gen11 GPUs, on Vulkan backends using Intel Gen12 GPUs, and D3D12 backends using AMD GPUs. * vulkan_use_image_robust_access_2: (https://crbug.com/tint/1890): Disable Tint robustness transform on textures when VK_EXT_robustness2 is supported and robustImageAccess2 == VK_TRUE. * vulkan_use_buffer_robust_access_2: (https://crbug.com/tint/1890): Disable index clamping on the runtime-sized arrays on buffers in Tint robustness transform when VK_EXT_robustness2 is supported and robustBufferAccess2 == VK_TRUE.
[WebGPU Required Toggles - enabled] ----------------------------------- * disallow_spirv: (https://crbug.com/1214923): Disallow usage of SPIR-V completely so that only WGSL is used for shader modules. This is useful to prevent a Chromium renderer process from successfully sending SPIR-V code to be compiled in the GPU process. * timestamp_quantization: (https://crbug.com/dawn/1800): Enable timestamp queries quantization to reduce the precision of timers that can be created with timestamp queries. <CPU> Vulkan backend - llvmpipe (LLVM 20.1.6, 256 bits) -------------------------------------------------------- [WebGPU Status] --------------- * Blocklisted - crbug.com/40057808: CPU adapters not fully tested or conformant. [Adapter Supported Features] ---------------------------- * depth-clip-control * depth32float-stencil8 * timestamp-query * texture-compression-bc * indirect-first-instance * shader-f16 * rg11b10ufloat-renderable * bgra8unorm-storage * float32filterable * float32blendable * clip-distances * dual-source-blending * subgroups * core-features-and-limits * dawn-internal-usages * dawn-multi-planar-formats * dawn-native * implicit-device-synchronization * transient-attachments * subgroups-f16 * unorm16texture-formats * adapter-properties-memory-heaps * adapter-properties-vk * dawn-format-capabilities * dawn-drm-format-capabilities * shared-texture-memory-dma-buf * shared-texture-memory-opaque-fd * shared-fence-sync-fd * dawn-load-resolve-texture * flexible-texture-views [Enabled Toggle Names] ---------------------- * lazy_clear_resource_on_first_use: (https://crbug.com/dawn/145): Clears resource to zero on first usage. This initializes the resource so that no dirty bits from recycled memory is present in the new resource. * use_temporary_buffer_in_texture_to_texture_copy: (https://crbug.com/dawn/42): Split texture-to-texture copy into two copies: copy from source texture into a temporary buffer, and copy from the temporary buffer into the destination texture when copying between compressed textures that don't have block-aligned sizes. This workaround is enabled by default on all Vulkan drivers to solve an issue in the Vulkan SPEC about the texture-to-texture copies with compressed formats. See #1005 (https://github.com/KhronosGroup/Vulkan-Docs/issues/1005) for more details. * vulkan_use_d32s8: (https://crbug.com/dawn/286): Vulkan mandates support of either D32_FLOAT_S8 or D24_UNORM_S8. When available the backend will use D32S8 (toggle to on) but setting the toggle to off will make it use the D24S8 format when possible. * vulkan_use_s8: (https://crbug.com/dawn/666): Vulkan has a pure stencil8 format but it is not universally available. When this toggle is on, the backend will use S8 for the stencil8 format, otherwise it will fallback to D32S8 or D24S8. * disallow_spirv: (https://crbug.com/1214923): Disallow usage of SPIR-V completely so that only WGSL is used for shader modules. This is useful to prevent a Chromium renderer process from successfully sending SPIR-V code to be compiled in the GPU process. * vulkan_use_demote_to_helper_invocation_extension: (https://crbug.com/42250787): Sets the use of the vulkan demote to helper extension * use_placeholder_fragment_in_vertex_only_pipeline: (https://crbug.com/dawn/136): Use a placeholder empty fragment shader in vertex only render pipeline. This toggle must be enabled for OpenGL ES backend, the Vulkan Backend, and serves as a workaround by default enabled on some Metal devices with Intel GPU to ensure the depth result is correct. * timestamp_quantization: (https://crbug.com/dawn/1800): Enable timestamp queries quantization to reduce the precision of timers that can be created with timestamp queries. * use_vulkan_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory_extension: (https://crbug.com/dawn/1302): Initialize workgroup memory with OpConstantNull on Vulkan when the Vulkan extension VK_KHR_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory is supported. * vulkan_use_image_robust_access_2: (https://crbug.com/tint/1890): Disable Tint robustness transform on textures when VK_EXT_robustness2 is supported and robustImageAccess2 == VK_TRUE. * vulkan_use_buffer_robust_access_2: (https://crbug.com/tint/1890): Disable index clamping on the runtime-sized arrays on buffers in Tint robustness transform when VK_EXT_robustness2 is supported and robustBufferAccess2 == VK_TRUE. [WebGPU Required Toggles - enabled] ----------------------------------- * disallow_spirv: (https://crbug.com/1214923): Disallow usage of SPIR-V completely so that only WGSL is used for shader modules. This is useful to prevent a Chromium renderer process from successfully sending SPIR-V code to be compiled in the GPU process. * timestamp_quantization: (https://crbug.com/dawn/1800): Enable timestamp queries quantization to reduce the precision of timers that can be created with timestamp queries. <CPU> Vulkan backend - SwiftShader Device (Subzero) ---------------------------------------------------- [WebGPU Status] --------------- * Blocklisted - crbug.com/40057808: CPU adapters not fully tested or conformant. [Adapter Supported Features] ---------------------------- * depth-clip-control * depth32float-stencil8 * timestamp-query * texture-compression-bc * texture-compression-etc2 * texture-compression-astc * indirect-first-instance * rg11b10ufloat-renderable * bgra8unorm-storage * float32filterable * float32blendable * clip-distances * subgroups * core-features-and-limits * dawn-internal-usages * dawn-multi-planar-formats * dawn-native * implicit-device-synchronization * transient-attachments * unorm16texture-formats * adapter-properties-memory-heaps * adapter-properties-vk * dawn-format-capabilities * shared-texture-memory-opaque-fd * shared-fence-vk-semaphore-opaque-fd * dawn-load-resolve-texture * flexible-texture-views [Enabled Toggle Names] ---------------------- * lazy_clear_resource_on_first_use: (https://crbug.com/dawn/145): Clears resource to zero on first usage. This initializes the resource so that no dirty bits from recycled memory is present in the new resource. * use_temporary_buffer_in_texture_to_texture_copy: (https://crbug.com/dawn/42): Split texture-to-texture copy into two copies: copy from source texture into a temporary buffer, and copy from the temporary buffer into the destination texture when copying between compressed textures that don't have block-aligned sizes. This workaround is enabled by default on all Vulkan drivers to solve an issue in the Vulkan SPEC about the texture-to-texture copies with compressed formats. See #1005 (https://github.com/KhronosGroup/Vulkan-Docs/issues/1005) for more details. * vulkan_use_d32s8: (https://crbug.com/dawn/286): Vulkan mandates support of either D32_FLOAT_S8 or D24_UNORM_S8. When available the backend will use D32S8 (toggle to on) but setting the toggle to off will make it use the D24S8 format when possible. * vulkan_use_s8: (https://crbug.com/dawn/666): Vulkan has a pure stencil8 format but it is not universally available. When this toggle is on, the backend will use S8 for the stencil8 format, otherwise it will fallback to D32S8 or D24S8. * disallow_spirv: (https://crbug.com/1214923): Disallow usage of SPIR-V completely so that only WGSL is used for shader modules. This is useful to prevent a Chromium renderer process from successfully sending SPIR-V code to be compiled in the GPU process. * vulkan_use_demote_to_helper_invocation_extension: (https://crbug.com/42250787): Sets the use of the vulkan demote to helper extension * use_placeholder_fragment_in_vertex_only_pipeline: (https://crbug.com/dawn/136): Use a placeholder empty fragment shader in vertex only render pipeline. This toggle must be enabled for OpenGL ES backend, the Vulkan Backend, and serves as a workaround by default enabled on some Metal devices with Intel GPU to ensure the depth result is correct. * timestamp_quantization: (https://crbug.com/dawn/1800): Enable timestamp queries quantization to reduce the precision of timers that can be created with timestamp queries. * use_vulkan_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory_extension: (https://crbug.com/dawn/1302): Initialize workgroup memory with OpConstantNull on Vulkan when the Vulkan extension VK_KHR_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory is supported. [WebGPU Required Toggles - enabled] ----------------------------------- * disallow_spirv: (https://crbug.com/1214923): Disallow usage of SPIR-V completely so that only WGSL is used for shader modules. This is useful to prevent a Chromium renderer process from successfully sending SPIR-V code to be compiled in the GPU process. * timestamp_quantization: (https://crbug.com/dawn/1800): Enable timestamp queries quantization to reduce the precision of timers that can be created with timestamp queries. Compositor Information ====================== Tile Update Mode: One-copy Partial Raster : Enabled GpuMemoryBuffers Status ======================= R_8 : Software only R_16 : Software only RG_88 : Software only RG_1616 : Software only BGR_565 : Software only RGBA_4444 : Software only RGBX_8888 : Software only RGBA_8888 : Software only BGRX_8888 : Software only BGRA_1010102 : Software only RGBA_1010102 : Software only BGRA_8888 : Software only RGBA_F16 : Software only YVU_420 : Software only YUV_420_BIPLANAR : Software only YUVA_420_TRIPLANAR: Software only P010 : Software only Display(s) Information ====================== Info : Display[21691165392764995] bounds=[0,0 1440x900], workarea=[0,0 1440x900], scale=1, rotation=0, panel_rotation=0 internal detected Color space (all) : {primaries:BT709, transfer:SRGB, matrix:RGB, range:FULL} Buffer format (all) : BGRA_8888 Color volume : {name:'srgb', r:[0.6400, 0.3300], g:[0.3000, 0.6000], b:[0.1500, 0.0600], w:[0.3127, 0.3290]} SDR white level in nits : 203 HDR relative maximum luminance: 1 Bits per color component : 8 Bits per pixel : 24 Refresh Rate in Hz : 59.88744354248047 Info : Display[4693050677178438] bounds=[1440,0 1920x1080], workarea=[1440,32 1920x1048], scale=1, rotation=0, panel_rotation=0 external detected Color space (all) : {r:[0.6531, 0.3360], g:[0.3213, 0.6101], b:[0.1523, 0.0595], w:[0.3127, 0.3290]}, transfer:SRGB, matrix:RGB, range:FULL} Buffer format (all) : BGRA_8888 Color volume : {r:[0.6531, 0.3360], g:[0.3213, 0.6101], b:[0.1523, 0.0595], w:[0.3127, 0.3290]} SDR white level in nits : 203 HDR relative maximum luminance: 1 Bits per color component : 8 Bits per pixel : 24 Refresh Rate in Hz : 60 Video Acceleration Information ============================== Decoding: Encoding: Vulkan Information ================== Device Performance Information ==============================
Log Messages ============ GpuProcessHost: The GPU process exited normally. Everything is okay. [161382:161382:0620/085718.193816:ERROR:chromium/components/viz/service/main/viz_main_impl.cc:183] : Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization GpuProcessHost: The GPU process exited normally. Everything is okay. [161420:161420:0620/085718.343497:WARNING:chromium/ui/gfx/linux/gpu_memory_buffer_support_x11.cc:49] : dri3 extension not supported. [161420:161420:0620/085718.345799:WARNING:chromium/sandbox/policy/linux/sandbox_linux.cc:426] : InitializeSandbox() called with multiple threads in process gpu-process. [161420:161420:0620/092614.691436:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/gles2_cmd_decoder_passthrough.cc:1092] : [GroupMarkerNotSet(crbug.com/242999)!:A0101D00E4270000]Automatic fallback to software WebGL has been deprecated. Please use the --enable-unsafe-swiftshader flag to opt in to lower security guarantees for trusted content. [161420:161420:0620/093710.754303:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/gles2_cmd_decoder_passthrough.cc:1092] : [GroupMarkerNotSet(crbug.com/242999)!:A0604E00E4270000]Automatic fallback to software WebGL has been deprecated. Please use the --enable-unsafe-swiftshader flag to opt in to lower security guarantees for trusted content. [161420:161420:0620/093710.873541:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/gles2_cmd_decoder_passthrough.cc:1092] : [GroupMarkerNotSet(crbug.com/242999)!:A0604E00E4270000]Automatic fallback to software WebGL has been deprecated. Please use the --enable-unsafe-swiftshader flag to opt in to lower security guarantees for trusted content. [161420:161446:0620/094608.541981:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/094608.542222:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/094608.542441:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/094608.542620:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/094608.542727:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/094608.542948:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/094608.543088:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/094608.543241:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/094608.543348:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/094608.543478:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/094608.543568:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/094608.589885:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/094608.590115:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/094608.590250:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/094608.590368:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/094608.590559:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/094608.590681:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/094608.590760:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/094608.590837:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/094608.590912:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/094608.590989:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/094608.591066:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/094752.884914:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/094752.885207:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/094752.885353:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/094752.915716:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/094752.915914:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/094752.916019:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161420:0620/094759.246669:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/gles2_cmd_decoder_passthrough.cc:1092] : [GroupMarkerNotSet(crbug.com/242999)!:A0604E00E4270000]Automatic fallback to software WebGL has been deprecated. Please use the --enable-unsafe-swiftshader flag to opt in to lower security guarantees for trusted content. [161420:161420:0620/094759.466799:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/gles2_cmd_decoder_passthrough.cc:1092] : [GroupMarkerNotSet(crbug.com/242999)!:A0700B01E4270000]Automatic fallback to software WebGL has been deprecated. Please use the --enable-unsafe-swiftshader flag to opt in to lower security guarantees for trusted content. [161420:161420:0620/101455.354401:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/gles2_cmd_decoder_passthrough.cc:1092] : [GroupMarkerNotSet(crbug.com/242999)!:A0101D00E4270000]Automatic fallback to software WebGL has been deprecated. Please use the --enable-unsafe-swiftshader flag to opt in to lower security guarantees for trusted content. [161420:161420:0620/101455.479505:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/gles2_cmd_decoder_passthrough.cc:1092] : [GroupMarkerNotSet(crbug.com/242999)!:A040E401E4270000]Automatic fallback to software WebGL has been deprecated. Please use the --enable-unsafe-swiftshader flag to opt in to lower security guarantees for trusted content. [161420:161420:0620/101719.057582:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/gles2_cmd_decoder_passthrough.cc:1092] : [GroupMarkerNotSet(crbug.com/242999)!:A0700B01E4270000]Automatic fallback to software WebGL has been deprecated. Please use the --enable-unsafe-swiftshader flag to opt in to lower security guarantees for trusted content. [161420:161446:0620/102608.019732:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102608.019971:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102608.020093:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102608.020315:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102608.020433:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102608.020535:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102608.023264:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102608.023469:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102608.023625:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102633.034660:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102633.034965:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102633.035065:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102633.035212:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102633.035277:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102633.035343:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102633.037432:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102633.037538:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102633.037618:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102645.354235:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102645.354443:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102645.354532:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102645.354691:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102645.354768:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102645.354840:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102645.357295:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102645.357434:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102645.357509:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102649.552599:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102649.552779:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102649.552866:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102649.554966:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102649.555088:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102649.555161:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102649.555296:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102649.555453:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102649.555531:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102853.310010:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102853.310365:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/102853.310525:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161420:0620/102915.548027:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/gles2_cmd_decoder_passthrough.cc:1092] : [GroupMarkerNotSet(crbug.com/242999)!:A0004E00E4270000]Automatic fallback to software WebGL has been deprecated. Please use the --enable-unsafe-swiftshader flag to opt in to lower security guarantees for trusted content. [161420:161420:0620/102915.704700:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/gles2_cmd_decoder_passthrough.cc:1092] : [GroupMarkerNotSet(crbug.com/242999)!:A0D00B01E4270000]Automatic fallback to software WebGL has been deprecated. Please use the --enable-unsafe-swiftshader flag to opt in to lower security guarantees for trusted content. [161420:161446:0620/103107.185976:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/103107.186334:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/103107.186603:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/103107.186850:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/103107.186995:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/103107.187193:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/103107.190040:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/103107.190304:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/103107.190463:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/103107.201738:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/103107.201945:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/103107.202474:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/103107.203321:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/103107.203763:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/103107.204057:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/103107.207165:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/103107.207679:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161446:0620/103107.207959:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/shared_image/shared_image_manager.cc:509] : SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox. [161420:161420:0620/103710.984648:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/gles2_cmd_decoder_passthrough.cc:1092] : [GroupMarkerNotSet(crbug.com/242999)!:A0D00B01E4270000]Automatic fallback to software WebGL has been deprecated. Please use the --enable-unsafe-swiftshader flag to opt in to lower security guarantees for trusted content. [161420:161420:0620/103733.305620:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/gles2_cmd_decoder_passthrough.cc:1092] : [GroupMarkerNotSet(crbug.com/242999)!:A0700B01E4270000]Automatic fallback to software WebGL has been deprecated. Please use the --enable-unsafe-swiftshader flag to opt in to lower security guarantees for trusted content. [161420:161420:0620/103735.682333:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/gles2_cmd_decoder_passthrough.cc:1092] : [GroupMarkerNotSet(crbug.com/242999)!:A0D00B01E4270000]Automatic fallback to software WebGL has been deprecated. Please use the --enable-unsafe-swiftshader flag to opt in to lower security guarantees for trusted content. [161420:161420:0620/104134.282122:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/gles2_cmd_decoder_passthrough.cc:1092] : [GroupMarkerNotSet(crbug.com/242999)!:A0D00B01E4270000]Automatic fallback to software WebGL has been deprecated. Please use the --enable-unsafe-swiftshader flag to opt in to lower security guarantees for trusted content. [161420:161420:0620/104422.511597:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/gles2_cmd_decoder_passthrough.cc:1092] : [GroupMarkerNotSet(crbug.com/242999)!:A0D00B01E4270000]Automatic fallback to software WebGL has been deprecated. Please use the --enable-unsafe-swiftshader flag to opt in to lower security guarantees for trusted content. [161420:161420:0620/104758.991452:ERROR:chromium/gpu/command_buffer/service/gles2_cmd_decoder_passthrough.cc:1092] : [GroupMarkerNotSet(crbug.com/242999)!:A0D00B01E4270000]Automatic fallback to software WebGL has been deprecated. Please use the --enable-unsafe-swiftshader flag to opt in to lower security guarantees for trusted content. [161420:161420:0620/105942.034290:ERROR:chromium/ui/gl/gl_display.cc:508] : EGL Driver message (Error) eglCreateContext: Requested version is not supported
@tomica I do not know which GPUs in hardware and graphics driver you have on your Ubuntu.
@DoctorG I hope this helps:
$ sudo lshw -c display *-display description: VGA compatible controller product: TigerLake-LP GT2 [Iris Xe Graphics] vendor: Intel Corporation physical id: 2 bus info: pci@0000:00:02.0 logical name: /dev/fb0 version: 01 width: 64 bits clock: 33MHz capabilities: pciexpress msi pm vga_controller bus_master cap_list rom fb configuration: depth=32 driver=i915 latency=0 mode=1920x1200 resolution=1920,1200 visual=truecolor xres=1920 yres=1200 resources: iomemory:600-5ff iomemory:400-3ff irq:234 memory:6054000000-6054ffffff memory:4000000000-400fffffff ioport:3000(size=64) memory:c0000-dffff memory:4010000000-4016ffffff memory:4020000000-40ffffffff
@tomica Could be that GPU is blocklisted by Chromium core.
Just for a test try this:
Open
vivaldi:flags
Section Override software rendering list
Set to Enable
Restart Vivaldi
Open
vivaldi:gpu
Hardware Acceleration working now?
@tomica said in Hardware Acceleration is not working on Ubuntu:
Why is it not working?
Ubuntu Questing Quokka (development branch)
@AlexPortfoy said in Hardware Acceleration is not working on Ubuntu:
I'm running Ubuntu 24.04.2, with a nvidia gpu and hardware accelerated graphics in Vivaldi under wayland also does not work.
Considering I'm using Arch with an old nvidia card from 2014 (750Ti) and I have hardware (+video hardware) acceleration there must be some problem with Ubuntu.
@npro thanks for the response. Just to clarify, I'm not using Wayland, I'm using Xorg, which thankfully still works even on 25.10.
said in Hardware Acceleration is not working on Ubuntu:
Override software rendering list
@tomica Had you tested this?
//EDIT: And which error messages do you get when starting in shell?
vivaldi &
@DoctorG thank you for your effort. After following your suggested steps,
vivaldi:gpuis now showing some green statuses, but still mixed results. In practice, my problem isn't resolved, because for example at https://maps.google.com the Globe view option is still greyed out / disabled. I'll paste just a couple most interesting sections of
vivaldi:gpuhere:
Graphics Feature Status
- Canvas: Hardware accelerated
- Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled
- Compositing: Hardware accelerated
- Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled
- OpenGL: Enabled
- Rasterization: Hardware accelerated
- Raw Draw: Disabled
- Skia Graphite: Disabled
- Video Decode: Hardware accelerated
- Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Vulkan: Disabled
- WebGL: Hardware accelerated
- WebGL2: Hardware accelerated
- WebGPU: Disabled
- WebNN: Disabled
Driver Bug Workarounds
- disable_post_sub_buffers_for_onscreen_surfaces
- enable_webgl_timer_query_extensions
- exit_on_context_lost
- msaa_is_slow
- disabled_extension_GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced
- disabled_extension_GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent
- disabled_extension_GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y
Problems Detected
WebGPU has been disabled via blocklist or the command line.
Disabled Features: webgpu
Accelerated video encode has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line.
Disabled Features: video_encode
On Intel GPUs MSAA performance is not acceptable for GPU rasterization:
(http://crbug.com/527565), (http://crbug.com/1298585)
Applied Workarounds: msaa_is_slow
Disable partial swaps on Mesa drivers (detected with GL_VERSION):
(http://crbug.com/339493)
Applied Workarounds: disable_post_sub_buffers_for_onscreen_surfaces
Disable KHR_blend_equation_advanced until cc shaders are updated:
(http://crbug.com/661715)
Applied Workarounds: disable(GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced),
disable(GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent)
Expose WebGL's disjoint_timer_query extensions on platforms with site isolation:
(http://crbug.com/808744), (http://crbug.com/870491)
Applied Workarounds: enable_webgl_timer_query_extensions
Some drivers can't recover after OUT_OF_MEM and context lost:
(http://crbug.com/893177)
Applied Workarounds: exit_on_context_lost
Disable GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y for desktop GL:
(http://crbug.com/964010)
Applied Workarounds: disable(GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y)
@DoctorG said in Hardware Acceleration is not working on Ubuntu:
//EDIT: And which error messages do you get when starting in shell?
vivaldi &
Another good idea, thanks! Here's what I'm getting:
$ vivaldi &
[1] 403362
$ vulkan: No DRI3 support detected - required for presentation
Note: you can probably enable DRI3 in your Xorg config
[403362:403362:0620/145905.590482:ERROR:chromium/components/content_settings/core/browser/content_settings_pref.cc:381] Invalid pattern strings: https://[*.]hubspot.com:443,
[403362:403388:0620/145906.798320:ERROR:chromium/google_apis/gcm/engine/registration_request.cc:291] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT
-
@tomica said in Hardware Acceleration is not working on Ubuntu:
I'm not using Wayland
and if you do what do you get
you have 2 issues
dri3 extension not supported.
[161420:161420:0620/085718.345799:WARNING:chromium/sandbox/policy/linux/sandbox_linux.cc:426] : InitializeSandbox() called with multiple threads in process gpu-process.
and
EGL Driver message (Error) eglCreateContext: Requested version is not supported
so something in your drivers/mesa is bad, maybe don't use development branches?
-
@npro yep, I'm starting to realise there's a problem with my driver. I'm not using a development branch, but there still seems to be a bug. I'll search for a version with a bugfix, apparently it's Mesa 25.0.2, which still isn't available in my distro's ppa. I'll report back my results. Thanks!
-
@tomica said in Hardware Acceleration is not working on Ubuntu:
I'm not using a development branch
you said
@tomica said in Hardware Acceleration is not working on Ubuntu:
Ubuntu Questing Quokka (development branch)
Dell Inc. XPS 13 9310 2-in-1
how is that not using the development branch lol. And you use additional PPA's for that? dear god....
-
@npro said in Hardware Acceleration is not working on Ubuntu:
Questing Quokka
The latest desktop version is 25.04