Hi Community,
Is there an internal "backup" utility for VIVALDI?
For example, backup all Vivaldi data at a specific time, day, week, etc ?
Thanks for answering
@kafugl No, you can have whatever backup software you use back up the profile folder in regular intervals (find that folder by going to Vivaldi button - Help - About Vivaldi)
If you want to back up only tabs and workspaces, then you can use sessions - the session panel also has an automatic backup button. But that only includes tabs, nothing else
ok . Thanks.
The point is that Vivaldi, as mentioned in my first post, loses all Tabs. Workspaces are there but without tabs, I have set up.
As well the stored session is gone at a restart of Vivaldi.
I spent a few hours now to deinstall and reinstall and write here in the forum.
However, every time I restart VIVALDI all is gone - tabs, sessions. It's a miracle.
And btw. I have only two extensions running: UBlock origin and my Passport app. Both run on other browsers flawlessly.
I have installed for a single user, for all users and as standalone installation.
Totally off all that stuff and 100% unreliable for serious workspace.