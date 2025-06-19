ok . Thanks.

The point is that Vivaldi, as mentioned in my first post, loses all Tabs. Workspaces are there but without tabs, I have set up.

As well the stored session is gone at a restart of Vivaldi.

I spent a few hours now to deinstall and reinstall and write here in the forum.

However, every time I restart VIVALDI all is gone - tabs, sessions. It's a miracle.

And btw. I have only two extensions running: UBlock origin and my Passport app. Both run on other browsers flawlessly.

I have installed for a single user, for all users and as standalone installation.

Totally off all that stuff and 100% unreliable for serious workspace.