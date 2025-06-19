flag - #enable-user-navigation-capturing-pwa

I noticed that this was removed recently but can be reenabled.

Anyone know what the difference is between the different options?

I noticed that only 'Enabled V1, On by default' actually works

I have a few work items like Zendesk & internal tools set as webapps since I find it neater but hate when I get sent links and it opens in the browser instead of the app window which this enabled option seems to have fixed but, curious none the less