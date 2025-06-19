-
I have seen couple of Archived Threads regarding this. I am unsure how things have concluded with them.
I, as many of the other of the related Threads drag n drop the Tab to a new space that probably is already occupied by another application
If the Application has a text field where I am hovering, it will paste as link. Including for another Vivaldi Window
If does not, it will do nothing. Even if the other Window is Vivaldi
Right now, I understand that to create a new window works
if dragged within the same Vivaldi window below the address bar.
If dragged to the desktop directly
Are there more ways to move the Tab to a new window?
I did prefer how with Chrome I could directly Drag the Tab to the side/corner to create a Tiled window or be able to directly use FancyZones.
But, being able to atleast Move a tab to a new window consistently regardless if an application is in the background of where i drag and drop is more important to me
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@firifire
Alt+D, Ctrl+C, Ctrl+N, Ctrl+V, Enter
Works every time
Thank you,
That gave me an Idea for using
Win+D
I'll probably create an AHK script to detect if I am dragging something from Vivaldi to outside it's original window space to automatically toggle
Win+D
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@firifire How about assigning a hotkey to this?
Thanks for the suggestion. Thats a good option if I want to use
win + arrowsfor tiling.
But most of the time, I prefer to be able to tile with the mouse
I managed to get it to work with AHK scripting along with automatic tiling to zone for now. Though there is bit of inconsistency with how
win+Dbrings back what was minimized. Will share the script when I fix that quirk.