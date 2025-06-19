I have seen couple of Archived Threads regarding this. I am unsure how things have concluded with them.

I, as many of the other of the related Threads drag n drop the Tab to a new space that probably is already occupied by another application

If the Application has a text field where I am hovering, it will paste as link. Including for another Vivaldi Window

If does not, it will do nothing. Even if the other Window is Vivaldi

Right now, I understand that to create a new window works

if dragged within the same Vivaldi window below the address bar.

If dragged to the desktop directly

Are there more ways to move the Tab to a new window?

I did prefer how with Chrome I could directly Drag the Tab to the side/corner to create a Tiled window or be able to directly use FancyZones.

But, being able to atleast Move a tab to a new window consistently regardless if an application is in the background of where i drag and drop is more important to me