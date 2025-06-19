@ kyu3a Looks like they don't want GPTbot at least...

λ curl "https://social.vivaldi.net/robots.txt" # See http://www.robotstxt.org/robotstxt.html for documentation on how to use the robots.txt file User-agent: GPTBot Disallow: / User-agent: * Disallow: /media_proxy/ Disallow: /interact/

Problem is, there's hundreds of these friggin' evil bots, and they keep coming, spamming the web servers with requests for their VC-funded techbro owners. And there's no guarantee they will even respect robots.txt. Only solution is to block their IPs but they often run in cloud data-centers.

Here's a REAL blocklist:

https://www.jwz.org/robots.txt

Only real solution is to burn these companies to the ground before they destroy the web and the planet.