Trying to oscillate the last folder in the bookmarks bar, code doesn't work
div.observer button.folder:nth-last-child(1)
But the first folder already works
div.observer button.folder:nth-child(1)
Why is this happening and what is the solution to this problem?
P.S. Sorry for the language but I use a translator.
@Zeusek There is also a spacer div between each button:
So both these should work:
.bookmark-bar button.folder:nth-last-of-type(2) { background-color: blue; } .bookmark-bar button.folder:nth-last-child(2) { background-color: red; }
IMO cleaner to use the first code, as you don't have to account for the spacer by specifying the type.
Learn to inspect the UI yourself instead of guessing selectors:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools
@Pathduck
the code you gave me doesn't work. I know how to check it but I don't have any div class spacer it doesn't.
@Zeusek OK are you using Stable or Snapshot?
I guess I based it on my Snapshot install.
The spacer divs are not in Stable but are coming so you better account for them.
Code still works:
.bookmark-bar button.folder:nth-last-of-type(1) { background-color: blue; } .bookmark-bar button.folder:nth-last-child(2) { background-color: red; }
Oh and please don't just claim things "doesn't work" before you actually understand how things work.
@Zeusek What are you trying to do - exactly?
Video might help you understand better:
https://0x0.st/8IH7.mp4
Theme has nothing to do with it.
@Pathduck
I understand how it works, my code is much bigger and visually I have exactly what I wanted.
And I'm trying to make the first and last folder with bookmarks, I made the first one without a problem but I couldn't make the last one and that's why I made an adjacent bookmark. The effect is the same, except that it's not a universal solution.
7.4.3684.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5965)