Selection of fixes and a Chromium bump – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3729.4
This update brings you a few bug and regression fixes, plus a Chromium bump.
Aaron Translator
SheikhAzharuddin
I found 2 bugs- if you modify any flag under Vivaldi://flags, relaunch button is hidden is portrait mode but visible in landscape (auto rotate)
Pdf files are now not getting downloaded, page keeps reloading ..recently brave and edge added pdf reader feature and a guy said it is because of some changes in the upstream chromium engine, I guess that might be the reason..if possible please add PDF reader feature...also i observed some pdf flags are removed in Vivaldi://flags as compared to previous version
Still no website darkening sync fix
@antonlo: what is this feature?
@SheikhAzharuddin said in Selection of fixes and a Chromium bump – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3729.4:
@antonlo: what is this feature?
Ah this is the most wanted feature on mobile web browser that devs seems ignore for years
See:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/81502/current-implementation-of-dark-webpages-doesn-t-make-sense-for-me
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91976/set-dark-mode-for-web-pages-to-follow-current-theme-so-system-theme-can-be-followed-everywhere
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/49255/dark-websites-schedule
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/63394/make-dark-mode-for-websites-follow-system-theme
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/105143/simplify-darkening-webpages
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/109015/wrong-state-of-dark-theme-for-sites
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90118/dark-mode-for-web-pages
bug report #VAB-11385
And there many other requests on this forum/reddit/playstore reviews, etc.
@AntonlO but for me it's working fine, when my system theme is changing to light/dark as per schedule, in Vivaldi too in all webpages it is set to light/dark
@SheikhAzharuddin said in Selection of fixes and a Chromium bump – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3729.4:
@AntonlO but for me it's working fine, when my system theme is changing to light/dark as per schedule, in Vivaldi too in all webpages it is set to light/dark
It's works only if darkening enabled on website itself (like this forum, or google.com). Try sites like bbc, cnn or reuters, you will see it's not working there. You can enable darking manually in settings -> Appearance & Theme -> Theme -> Dark mode for web pages. But toggle will stay on when you switch back to light mode.
SheikhAzharuddin
@antonlo: correct...in sites like Google/youtube, there is theming option present in the website itself follow system/light/dark but sites like BBC.com there is no such option and hence stays light, but yes when dark mode for webpages is enabled, it should provide the option too when to use it, in light theme/dark
I tried to make tasker automation to accomplish this. It kinda works but very slow and clumsy
Some UI elements became rounded like Menu and Tabs list. I don't like it, I hope to see option for square UI or slightly rounded UI.
Also Privacy Report is broken: This site can't be reached.
Aaron Translator
Cut on the bottom of my Samsung S22 Ultra Vivaldi and fails to show up in full.
This is the newly upgraded Samsung One UI 7.0 and Android 15.
Can anyone else reproduce it?
@Aaron Yes, I am facing the same issue (same device, android version and one ui version).
Can you please check if Settings > Tabs > Enable Floating Tabs is enabled for you? From my testing so far, this option may be related to that.
Even without Tab Bar shown, the issue persists.
What I noticed as well, is that when you enable Show Tab Bar and then disable it, the Enable Floating Tabs option is disabled(grayed out).
After closing Vivaldi and opening it, you can enable Floating Tabs even tho Show Tab Bar is disabled.
Aaron Translator
@DDragon said in Selection of fixes and a Chromium bump – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3729.4:
From my testing so far, this option may be related to that.
I don't think it's related to floating tab settings. I changed the address bar back to display at the top, and the bottom part of the entire application is still truncated.
I think it has something to do with the strip shown at the bottom of the Samsung phone (I don't know what to call it)
Edit:
It can be confirmed that it is related to the system navigation bar settings of Samsung phones.
In the "Settings -> Display -> Navigation Bar" of your phone, Disable the navigation bar and change it to a virtual button, and the display will be normal.(Look at the second and third picture)
@SheikhAzharuddin
We can't reproduce the issue with the missing Relaunch button. As soon as a flag is changed a banner with the button appears at the bottom of the screen. Can you share a screenshot or a recording of what you see? Also, please share on which device and Android version this happens.
We do see some issues with PDFs, though, and will look into that.
@jane.n: how to share screenshot/recording?
@SheikhAzharuddin
If it's a smaller image file you can upload it directly here (2nd button from the right on the post editor's menu).
With bigger files and videos, you can upload them to a file sharing site and share the link here. Or create a bug report on vivaldi.com/bugreport and upload the file(s) there (max 8MB).
@jane.n !
@SheikhAzharuddin Thanks for the screenshots, I can see it now on my own phone too.
I believe that this bug has the same root cause as the other one discussed here related to the toolbars at the bottom. I think a dev already has a fix for it, but I guess we'll see in the next Snapshot.