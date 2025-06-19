-
Hello Vivaldi,
i recently switched to Vivaldi after Arc is not developed anymore, i have my sidebar and Worksspaces but i have way to many tabs.
On Arc there was a tidy button wich grouped my tabs automatically by topic and i could just close topics to clean my mess up.
i thought the inactive tabs just closes the tabs i dont use for the time but it doenst seem to work?
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@KnutRed Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
- Use the Windows and Tabs panel to organize your tabs.
- Use the search field to filter by domain
- Use Workspaces to organize tabs by topic
- Use the Stack Tabs command to automatically stack tabs by domain
- Use drag and drop to move tabs between workspaces and stacks
Vivaldi has great help documentation, please use it:
- https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/window-panel/
- https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/workspaces/
- https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/tab-stacks/
- https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/quick-commands/
i thought the inactive tabs just closes the tabs i dont use for the time but it doenst seem to work?
It hibernates inactive tabs, it does not close them.