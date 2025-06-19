-
I have had a couple of webapps which work short off. I use the site app.jetkvm.com to acces my ip kvms anywhere. it works but then stops working (atleast the video feed) i can still controle the mouse but the feed is gone/stuck. Also when scrolling facebook video's sometimes glitch. Finally what is up with the russian tour guide site i get offerd when i put in a latter G. never used the site before i used vivaldi.
Finally what is up with the russian tour guide site i get offerd when i put in a latter G. never used the site before i used vivaldi.
You mean GetYourGuide?
"GetYourGuide is a German online marketplace for travel activities."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GetYourGuide
Read about Direct Match here and how to disable it:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/navigation/what-is-direct-match/
@Pathduck yes i mean that site but for some reason i get the russian version pretty weird i like the function but don't get it why it pops up assoon as i type g
i get the russian version pretty weird
Yes, looks like a bug in Direct Match. The NL version of the DM file has a link that leads to the
.ruversion of the site.
https://tp.media/r?marker=233286&trs=31583&p=3965&u=https%3A%2F%2Fgetyourguide.ru&campaign_id=108
Not sure what to do about that, you should report a bug I guess.
Please read:
carefully and report the bug to Vivaldi bugtracker.
Please also post the bug-number (VB-#) here after reporting
