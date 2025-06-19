-
SheikhAzharuddin
Currently if you press home button in any tab , it replacing the tab with the home screen or going to the homescreen, is it possible to not to discard the current tab and on pressing home button should open a new tab like firefox
-
Hard disagree. Home should do exactly that, if you click it on an open tab, then it should take you to your homepage on that tab. That is the only reason the home button even exists.
If you just want to open a new tab, you can click the "+" button on the tab bar, or you can just click "Ctrl" + "T" on your keyboard. You can also set new tabs to automatically open to your homepage in settings.
-
You can bind a bookmarklet on the Home button that will perform various things - it's an old trick, it's many years old.
javascript:(function(){window.open('about:blank','_blank');})();
For example, this code will open a new blank web page. And keep the old one.
But the bad thing about this method is that when you click on a plus, it opens two empty tabs at once... hmm... logical, if I think about it: first tab open browser, second - script.
May be...
Let the knowledgeable and experienced help me: how to make it so that in android/Vivaldi in this way to open not about:blank, but the usual StartPage?