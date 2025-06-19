You can bind a bookmarklet on the Home button that will perform various things - it's an old trick, it's many years old.

javascript:(function(){window.open('about:blank','_blank');})();

For example, this code will open a new blank web page. And keep the old one.

But the bad thing about this method is that when you click on a plus, it opens two empty tabs at once... hmm... logical, if I think about it: first tab open browser, second - script.

May be...

Let the knowledgeable and experienced help me: how to make it so that in android/Vivaldi in this way to open not about:blank, but the usual StartPage?