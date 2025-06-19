-
Hi there,
I'm new to both Vivaldi and this forum, and I’ve run into a critical issue that’s preventing me from continuing to use Vivaldi as my main browser.
Setup:
I’ve configured 4 workspaces. Everything works fine initially, but whenever I restart the browser, all tabs and attached links within those workspaces disappear. This includes all the tabs I rely on for daily work – making the browser unusable for me in its current state.
What I’ve tried:
I located the Default folder under %LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\User Data\ and created a ZIP backup.
After noticing the data loss, I tried restoring this folder, but it did not recover my tabs or workspace settings.
From what I’ve seen in the forum, this issue seems to affect other users as well. That’s worrying.
Questions:
Is there any way to reliably back up and restore all workspace and tab data?
Are there any known fixes or settings that prevent this kind of data loss?
Is this behavior expected in certain sync setups (e.g. multi-device use)?
If I can’t find a solution soon, I’ll have no choice but to stop using Vivaldi, which would be a pity as I really like many of its features.
Thanks in advance for any help!
Best regards,
@kafugl said in Loses Tabs attached to Workspaces:
whenever I restart the browser, all tabs and attached links within those workspaces disappear.
Have you set your Startup With setting to Last Session?
Is there any way to reliably back up and restore all workspace and tab data?
Use saved sessions.
Use the Sessions Panel with automatic session backup.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/sessions-panel/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/session-management/
Yes, of course.
@kafugl Then I don't know what's wrong on your system, sorry.
It could be anything on your system causing the browser to lose its session files on restart.
- Extensions you've installed
- Privacy and cleaner programs like CCleaner
- Security programs and anti-malware
Similar to OP I also experienced a total workspace purge today.
The workspaces still exist with the proper names and icons but all the tabs I had saved have been cleared out with not real way to recover them.
This doesn't happen often and I haven't been able to reproduce it but it's pretty infuriating to experience.
@Emberss Yes. That's my experience too.
It has nothing to do with any extensions. I have experienced that on all my PC. It happens randomly.
What I did is to zip the actual default folder and unzip it in case that happens.
But that's not a solution.
It makes the Vivaldi experience bad and it tends to move to another browser.
Did that happen on your side when you have the tabs on the left side organised?
@kafugl when restarting Vivaldi, does it start with the first setup wizard? If so, when closing Vivaldi check if the profile folder has been stored (find the location in Vivaldi button - help - about Vivaldi)
No. It starts empty without the wizard.
C:\Users\xxxx\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
It must be an issue with the user management. Because the settings are stored somewhere else and not it the designed user XXXX local folder.
There are several users but my installation was for a single user.
I must give up. I have spent hours to get this good feature running.
If VIVALDI devs are watching this forum, I can reproduce this at any time. Until then, I won't be moving forward with Vivaldi.
yojimbo274064400
@kafugl said in Loses Tabs attached to Workspaces:
C:\Users\xxxx\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
Consider monitoring content of
C:\Users\xxxx\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Sessionsfor changes.
FWIW in my case I see (oldest to newest) after exiting Vivaldi:
Session_<redacted timestamp 0> Session_<redacted timestamp 1> sessions.bak sessions.json Tabs_<redacted timestamp 2> Tabs_<redacted timestamp 3>
On starting Vivaldi the older timestamp files are deleted and a new set created:
Session_<redacted timestamp 1> Session_<redacted timestamp 4> sessions.bak sessions.json Tabs_<redacted timestamp 3> Tabs_<redacted timestamp 5>
On exiting Vivaldi the above files remain.
Are you seeing something similar?
@yojimbo274064400 Thank you. I will check that.
What should I expect? And why does VIVALDI lose all session data?
My first assumption was MS Windows Defender. I have checked the settings. Nothing suspicious.
-
@yojimbo274064400
That's what happens.
Starting Vivaldi and adding few tabs
Closing Vivaldi
Tabs is being written and then all data disappears:
It seems that something is hindering Vivaldi from writing to the sessions folder.
I need to check Windows Defender. I have checked that, but couldn't find anything strange.
-
@yojimbo274064400
Wanted to upload a short video.
What the video shows is:
- Sessions
This is start of Vivaldi
- Adding some sites
- Closing Vivaldi
- After a few seconds
All files deleted
Nothing in
Vivaldi starts from scratch.
- Sessions
@kafugl Check if you forbid storing data.
Vivaldi Settings → Privacy → Website Permissions → Cookies
And internal page
chrome:settings/content/siteData
-
Since the Session/Tabs files are deleted after browser close, we know the reason why the opened tabs are lost. Now to figure out what is doing it there are some tools:
FileActivityWatch from Nirsoft
https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/file_activity_watch.html
Get the 64-bit version, unzip and run it
Make sure to go into Options > Advanced and set a filter matching the path to the Sessions folder:
In your case the path will probably be something like:
c:\Users\username\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\*
Note the
\*at the end is important.
Let the tool run and reproduce the problem as the browser is closed, then check the process list.
Process Monitor from Microsoft
https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/sysinternals/downloads/procmon
Download, unzip and run
procmon.exe
-
Also close any Explorer windows opened to the folder as these will create a lot of noise during the capture.
On launch, set a filter:
Path BEGINS WITH <path to sessions folder>and Add it:
It should start capture on OK, otherwise make sure Capture is running:
Launch Vivaldi, open some tabs, wait a bit and close the browser
Open Explorer to the folder and verify the Session folder is empty. This will generate a lot of Entries from Explorer, which is normal.
Check the ProcMon log for what processes are accessing and deleting files.
A delete operation will usually look like this:
14:53:23,2766460 totalcmd64.exe 5468 QueryOpen D:\bin\Vivaldi-stable\User Data\Default\Sessions\Session_13394983968387313 SUCCESS CreationTime: 21.06.2025 14:52:48, LastAccessTime: 21.06.2025 14:53:15, LastWriteTime: 21.06.2025 14:53:15, ChangeTime: 21.06.2025 14:53:15, AllocationSize: 4 096, EndOfFile: 1 843, FileAttributes: A CRAPSTATION\stian File System 14:53:23,2767516 totalcmd64.exe 5468 CreateFile D:\bin\Vivaldi-stable\User Data\Default\Sessions\Session_13394983968387313 SUCCESS Desired Access: Read Attributes, Delete, Disposition: Open, Options: Non-Directory File, Open Reparse Point, Attributes: n/a, ShareMode: Read, Write, Delete, AllocationSize: n/a, OpenResult: Opened CRAPSTATION\stian File System 14:53:23,2768162 totalcmd64.exe 5468 QueryAttributeTagFile D:\bin\Vivaldi-stable\User Data\Default\Sessions\Session_13394983968387313 SUCCESS Attributes: A, ReparseTag: 0x0 CRAPSTATION\stian File System 14:53:23,2768364 totalcmd64.exe 5468 SetDispositionInformationEx D:\bin\Vivaldi-stable\User Data\Default\Sessions\Session_13394983968387313 SUCCESS Flags: FILE_DISPOSITION_DELETE, FILE_DISPOSITION_POSIX_SEMANTICS, FILE_DISPOSITION_FORCE_IMAGE_SECTION_CHECK CRAPSTATION\stian File System 14:53:23,2768702 totalcmd64.exe 5468 CloseFile D:\bin\Vivaldi-stable\User Data\Default\Sessions\Session_13394983968387313 SUCCESS CRAPSTATION\stian File System
Note the
Desired Access: Read Attributes, Deletein the Details column.
Note that sometimes the process will be
svchost.exewhich means it's a service running as System doing the operation. Defender for instance runs as a system service. In that case, noting the process PID and finding the offending process using a tool like Process Explorer is necessary.
https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/sysinternals/downloads/process-explorer
If the above is too difficult, stop the capture and save the log as a PML file, make sure to save All Events in PML format. Share the file.
@Pathduck @yojimbo274064400
Hi guys,
Thank you for your time and support in helping me investigate my issue.
I’ve managed to resolve the problem with the deleted session and tab data. The culprit was a background tool I’ve been using: PRIVAZER (https://privazer.com/en/). It’s generally a great and reliable program for cleaning up PCs – however, in this case, it was a little too efficient.
PRIVAZER was running silently in the Windows tray and, without me realizing it, cleared out browser history and session data. The key clue was the sudden disappearance of everything in the Sessions folder right after closing VIVALDI.
After contacting PRIVAZER support, I found out that session-cleaning can be disabled in the settings. Also, it’s strongly recommended to exclude the VIVALDI folder located at:
C:\Users\xxxxxx\AppData\Local\Vivaldi
from any scan or cleanup routines.
Maybe this helps others who run into similar issues with third-party cleaners unexpectedly wiping browser data.
Best regards,
Walt
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@kafugl Well done
I just want to note I did write two days ago:
"Privacy and cleaner programs like CCleaner"
-
@Emberss said in Loses Tabs attached to Workspaces:
Similar to OP I also experienced a total workspace purge today.
The workspaces still exist with the proper names and icons but all the tabs I had saved have been cleared out with not real way to recover them.
This doesn't happen often and I haven't been able to reproduce it but it's pretty infuriating to experience.
I had the exact same thing happen to me on June 20th and came here desperately looking for a way to restore my dozens of lost tabs.
Prior to that Vivaldi had been working for over a year without a problem.