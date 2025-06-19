Hi there,

I'm new to both Vivaldi and this forum, and I’ve run into a critical issue that’s preventing me from continuing to use Vivaldi as my main browser.

Setup:

I’ve configured 4 workspaces. Everything works fine initially, but whenever I restart the browser, all tabs and attached links within those workspaces disappear. This includes all the tabs I rely on for daily work – making the browser unusable for me in its current state.

What I’ve tried:

I located the Default folder under %LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\User Data\ and created a ZIP backup.

After noticing the data loss, I tried restoring this folder, but it did not recover my tabs or workspace settings.

From what I’ve seen in the forum, this issue seems to affect other users as well. That’s worrying.

Questions:

Is there any way to reliably back up and restore all workspace and tab data?

Are there any known fixes or settings that prevent this kind of data loss?

Is this behavior expected in certain sync setups (e.g. multi-device use)?

If I can’t find a solution soon, I’ll have no choice but to stop using Vivaldi, which would be a pity as I really like many of its features.

Thanks in advance for any help!

Best regards,