After installing the ( extension ) for ( ad blocking ) ...
Even if ( Turn off the autoplay ) function ...
Sometimes , YouTube will play automatically ...
@ioc2e3
Hi!
Are you sure it's the Youtube-Video that is being played, and not Ad(s)?
Sure ...
It plays YouTube videos ...
.
@ioc2e3
Uhm..
What type of Extensions do you use with Vivaldi? This browser is suppose to be having the most convenient "extensions" already built-in, such as a Adblocker!
What version of Vivaldi do you use?
What type of Extensions do you use with Vivaldi? ...
( AdGuard )( Privacy Badger )( Proton VPN )( uBlock Origin ) ...
These ...
.
What version of Vivaldi do you use?
These years ...
Use Vivaldi Browser ...
.
@ioc2e3 said in Sometimes , YouTube will play automatically ...:
( AdGuard )( Privacy Badger )( Proton VPN )( uBlock Origin ) ...
Why Adguard and uBlockOrigin together? One is enough.
Excuse me ...
Putting Adguard and uBlock Origin together ...
Is ( interfere with each other ) , or ?
.
@ioc2e3 Sometimes two ad blocker extensions can interfere each other, break filtering or slow down.
I disabled Vivaldi Blocker, have extensions uBlockOrigin and Privacy Badger to block ads and tracking.
Yes, when you have those installed, they try execute the same script / actions at same time. It has little to no purpose to have either Adguard or µBlockOrigin installed when you are a Vivaldi user with the Shields set to "Strict".
If you click ctrl+shift+e, you can very easily remove those two I mentioned!
Reply back if it helped you!
... when you have those installed, they try execute the same script / actions at same time.
Excuse me ...
( Privacy Badger )( Proton VPN ) ...
These two extensions ...
Do need to install them ?
.
... when you are a Vivaldi user with the Shields set to "Strict".
Excuse me ...
Where is ( Strict ) ?
Is ( Settings → Privacy and Security ) This side ...
( Locking level ) This one ...
Or which one ...
.
@ioc2e3 Privacy Badger is a Third Party Extension, and from my own usage with Vivaldi it isn't necessary to use.
Proton VPN is built-in to Vivaldi, because it's a good way to keep privacy!
Yes! Exactly. When you are on the [Privacy and Security] you then click [Strict] under the "Tracker and Ad blocking".
@ioc2e3 said in Sometimes , YouTube will play automatically ...:
Where is ( Strict ) ?
Settings → Privacy → Tracker and Ad Blocking → Manage Sources
... on the [Privacy and Security] you then click [Strict] under the "Tracker and Ad blocking".
That ...
( Strict ) This side ...
( EasyPrivacy ) This ...
Do click it ?
.
@ioc2e3 I don't speak that language. But, yes.. I use that myself.
Maybe try find Users on the Vivaldi Forum that speaks your language so you can explain your issue(s) easier. I'm not sure how Vivaldi is seen in China now when a VPN is bundled.
Hopefully I helped you!
