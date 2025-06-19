-
I need new home icon svg to replace just the old home button svg in editor.
@3dvs I found one in program folder
P:\Vivaldi STABLE\Application\7.4.3684.50\resources\vivaldi\resources\theme\vivaldi\home.svg
@DoctorG sorry, I wanted this one.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@3dvs That's the new Home icon present in mostly all themes.
Here's the SVG in any case:
<svg width="28" height="28" viewBox="0 0 28 28" fill="none" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <path d="M17 18C16.2005 18 15.1503 18 14 18C12.8498 18 11.7995 18 11 18" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="1.2" stroke-linecap="round"></path> <path d="M6.28111 14.9708C5.9987 13.133 5.85749 12.2141 6.20494 11.3995C6.55237 10.5849 7.32322 10.0275 8.86491 8.91285L10.0168 8.08C11.9346 6.69334 12.8936 6 14 6C15.1064 6 16.0653 6.69334 17.9832 8.08L19.1351 8.91285C20.6768 10.0275 21.4476 10.5849 21.7951 11.3995C22.1425 12.2141 22.0013 13.133 21.7188 14.9708L21.478 16.5379C21.0777 19.1431 20.8775 20.4458 19.9432 21.2229C19.0088 22 17.6429 22 14.911 22H13.0889C10.3571 22 8.99112 22 8.0568 21.2229C7.12247 20.4458 6.92229 19.1431 6.52194 16.5379L6.28111 14.9708Z" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="1.2" stroke-linejoin="round"></path> </svg>
Also, you know Vivaldi has a built-in image capture?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/capture-a-screenshot/
No need to take a pixelated photo of your monitor