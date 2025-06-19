@ Friherren Welcome to the Vivaldi Community

The default search engine in Vivaldi is Startpage.

What results you get depend on the search engine, not Vivaldi.

You might get different results if you use the built-in VPN to change country, but then you'd get for instance Dutch or Japanese results, which is probably not what you want

Startpage has a Region filter and Search Location settings, so I recommend you use those.

Other search engines probably have similar settings to control the results, independent of Vivaldi.