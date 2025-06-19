-
Hi,
I have as probably many others moved away from the US dominated search platforms and I really enjoy Vivaldi.
However, when I search for a specific topic using Vivaldi, I somehow end up on various US sites. Where in the settings do I control this, so that my searches are NOT US sites?
Thanks
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Friherren Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
The default search engine in Vivaldi is Startpage.
What results you get depend on the search engine, not Vivaldi.
You might get different results if you use the built-in VPN to change country, but then you'd get for instance Dutch or Japanese results, which is probably not what you want
Startpage has a Region filter and Search Location settings, so I recommend you use those.
Other search engines probably have similar settings to control the results, independent of Vivaldi.
-
@Pathduck
Thanks, that seems to work.
However, when I try to set location using my device, it keeps saying that I need to check the connection to the internet.
The alternative is to use a post code and city, but all I get are US based ZIP codes.
Any suggestions here?
Thanks
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Friherren I don't really use Startpage, I use Google.
GPS location doesn't work too good in Vivaldi and I have no use for it in any case so can't help you there.
Here's a guide:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/geolocation/
There are some more EU-centric search engines I guess, like Ecosia (German).
Startpage is Dutch I think, so strange it only allows for US post codes.
All I know is there is no setting in Vivaldi to control what results you get from a search engine, it's not the browser's task to control what search results you get.
-
Thanks much for your kind help.