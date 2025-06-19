-
Just asking: has anyone got success with this experiment? It's been enabled for me since it was available, but it never worked.
Pesala Ambassador
@Kocho It was an experimental feature that used to work, but broke years I ago. I reported a bug:
VB-89886 Show Context Menu on Double-click is Broken (10/6/2022)
The bug was confirmed, but no progress since then.
barbudo2005
Install AHK and use this code:
~LButton:: if WinActive("ahk_exe vivaldi.exe") { { if (A_PriorHotkey <> "~LButton" or A_TimeSincePriorHotkey > 400) { KeyWait, LButton return } Send, {RButton} } }