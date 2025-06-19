Worked under a guest profile, so I started disabling extensions one by one.

I have one that disabled the server's ability to see when I click to another tab or window - certain sites are pausing ads that aren't blocked when you leave & re-running them when you come back. This eliminates that.

Weirdly, this is the extension that broke fidelity's transfer page numeric validation. No idea what it's doing, but if I disable just that extension, it works fine.

I restricted it to only be able to change data on specific sites & now have the best of both worlds... I'll just have to remember to add sites to it as more companies do this pausing-ads-while-away kind of thing.

Idea - it would be nice to have an option in extension settings to allow on all sites except and be able to enter sites where it's not allowed to run. (In other words, blacklist the added sites instead of whitelist them.)