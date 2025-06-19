-
Version 7.4.3684.46 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on Ubuntu. Went to transfer money from my bank to my Fidelity account and it continually says that I need to enter a valid US dollar amount. I've tried a wide variety of values, including just the number 1 - nothing works.
After much digging through the javascript, it appears to use the toFloat function, but I could look for the rest of my life & not figure out exactly what it's doing or why it's failing as the site is just that overly-complex (and I'm far from an expert when it comes to javascript). I've talked with their support team about it and they refuse to help because Vivaldi isn't Chrome or Edge and those are the only browsers they support.
It works in Chrome though, which is why I'm posting about it here. I last used the feature in mid-April, so it's either something they did or a change in Vivaldi since that time that triggered it.
@Ruler2112 Try clearing your cache+cookies. Try reloading the page with Ctrl+F5 to bypass cache.
Try in a clean profile.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@Pathduck Clearing cache & cookies was the first thing I did. I then disabled all add-ons that might block something, including the built-in ad/tracking blocker. Tried reinstalling the browser over itself. Nothing had any effect.
I've not tried a different profile yet - will try that after work and report back with the results.
Worked under a guest profile, so I started disabling extensions one by one.
I have one that disabled the server's ability to see when I click to another tab or window - certain sites are pausing ads that aren't blocked when you leave & re-running them when you come back. This eliminates that.
Weirdly, this is the extension that broke fidelity's transfer page numeric validation. No idea what it's doing, but if I disable just that extension, it works fine.
I restricted it to only be able to change data on specific sites & now have the best of both worlds... I'll just have to remember to add sites to it as more companies do this pausing-ads-while-away kind of thing.
Idea - it would be nice to have an option in extension settings to allow on all sites except and be able to enter sites where it's not allowed to run. (In other words, blacklist the added sites instead of whitelist them.)
Thank you for your help @Pathduck ... never occurred to me that such a simple extension could do something like this. When testing, I had disabled all the heavy-handed extensions that are installed - ublock origin, violentmonkey, etc. While I'd very much like to know what it's doing to break it, not really enough to rip apart the extension and learn. (Like I mentioned before, Fidelity's site is overly complicated in the extreme; it would likely take a lifetime for me to decipher why this breaks it.)
@Ruler2112 said in Numeric Field Validation Inop:
Worked under a guest profile, so I started disabling extensions one by one.
I thought you said you disabled all extensions like I said, then I read again and you only disabled the ones you thought might influence it. Clue - don't think, do as you're
toldrecommended
Idea - it would be nice to have an option in extension settings to allow on all sites except and be able to enter sites where it's not allowed to run. (In other words, blacklist the added sites instead of whitelist them.)
Extension handling in Vivaldi is all controlled by Chromium, so this will likely never happen, unless Chromium core changes it.
Sometimes people might have an issue apparently caused by an extension, they disable it, reload the page and it works again. Then they enable the extension again and stuff still works. At least for a time until the extension breaks the site code again...
@Ruler2112 said in Numeric Field Validation Inop:
Version 7.4.3684.46 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on Ubuntu.
Had you installed Vivaldi as snap or deb package?
