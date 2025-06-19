Most navigation on twitch.tv causes this - whether triggered by a raid (where a streamer sends all viewers to another at the end of their stream) or by clicking on another stream in the left list of streamers. Navigation on https://community.freepbx.org had this the last 2 days, but seems to have cleared up on it's own - I did absolutely nothing to fix it. The title of a tab I just closed was still the topic of a thread I read through Tuesday evening after work, despite my having visited several other topics and posted on some since.

Vivaldi was installed from the deb using dpkg & has been updated using apt ever since. (Easier to do that then figure out the apt-add-repository command when installing as it does that for you. )

System uses LXDE, which I believe is Gnome behind the scenes. I have some of the KDE dependencies installed to run a few programs that I've not been able to find alternatives for that are as good.

Honestly, I do not know if it's X11 or Wayland... there is an /etc/X11 directory for whatever that's worth. It was a plain install of Ubuntu 22.04 with LXDE installed (via apt & selected on the login screen) to override the abomination that is Unity if that helps answer your question.