Recently upgraded vivaldi-stable on Ubuntu and the page titles are not updating most of the time the page changes.
Pretty much any raid on twitch retains the title of the original streamer, even 2-3 raids later and even if I click on another channel manually. Another forum I'm a member of still has the title of a post I read this morning, even though I've viewed 20 different threads since.
Problem seems to have started when I updated to 7.4.3684.46 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) from 7.3.3635.9-1
@Ruler2112 Any test page to see such issue?
You use Snap package?
GNOME or KDE?
X11 or Wayland?
Most navigation on twitch.tv causes this - whether triggered by a raid (where a streamer sends all viewers to another at the end of their stream) or by clicking on another stream in the left list of streamers. Navigation on https://community.freepbx.org had this the last 2 days, but seems to have cleared up on it's own - I did absolutely nothing to fix it. The title of a tab I just closed was still the topic of a thread I read through Tuesday evening after work, despite my having visited several other topics and posted on some since.
Vivaldi was installed from the deb using dpkg & has been updated using apt ever since. (Easier to do that then figure out the apt-add-repository command when installing as it does that for you. )
System uses LXDE, which I believe is Gnome behind the scenes. I have some of the KDE dependencies installed to run a few programs that I've not been able to find alternatives for that are as good.
Honestly, I do not know if it's X11 or Wayland... there is an /etc/X11 directory for whatever that's worth. It was a plain install of Ubuntu 22.04 with LXDE installed (via apt & selected on the login screen) to override the abomination that is Unity if that helps answer your question.
Figured out the cause of this one.
I have a Logitech vertical mouse to help with lateral epicondylitis (AKA - tennis elbow, even though I haven't played tennis since high school gym class 30+ years ago). They cheaped out and used crappy quality clickers in the thing and single clicks are sometimes being taken as double clicks. (Hey - they only charge $100 for the mouse - they can't be expected to spend an extra 7 cents to get high quality clickers. )
Reason I bring this up is that when a tab is double-clicked, either intentionally or inadvertently due to the clicker wearing out, it changes to text input. I just click out of it as I don't want to rename the tab. When I do this, it locks the title as whatever it was at that time.
Is there a configuration option in vivaldi to disable this tab renaming?
Settings → Tabs → Tab Handling → Ignore Double-Click