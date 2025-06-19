@ greybeard I think you're mixing up things here.

The Proton Bridge is needed to connect your mail client to Proton's mail service. Because mails on Proton's servers are encrypted, they need to be decrypted client-side. That's what the Bridge is for.

If you're using Vivaldi Mail as your client, it can't use ProtonVPN for connections because the VPN only proxies connections on HTTP ports (80/443). Vivaldi is the only browser with a built-in mail client so the extension doesn't handle ports like POP3 og IMAP/SMTP.

This is a drawback for using the VPN extension in Vivaldi, it's easy to think it also proxies mail traffic but it does not.

Also from this description is it wise to even use Proton WebMail?

Of course. Mails are still encrypted on the server. The webmail is just a client, and does the decryption client-side in the browser.