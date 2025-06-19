-
greybeard Ambassador
PCLinuxOS cannot use the included VPN extsion.
To use it must install the Proton Bridge, which requires a paid subcription.
Is there a way for Vivaldi Devs to get around this hurdle for us?
From the Bridge repository (description):
Application for Protonmail The Bridge is an application that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. Requires a paid subscription to use.
Also from this description is it wise to even use Proton WebMail?
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@greybeard I think you're mixing up things here.
The Proton Bridge is needed to connect your mail client to Proton's mail service. Because mails on Proton's servers are encrypted, they need to be decrypted client-side. That's what the Bridge is for.
If you're using Vivaldi Mail as your client, it can't use ProtonVPN for connections because the VPN only proxies connections on HTTP ports (80/443). Vivaldi is the only browser with a built-in mail client so the extension doesn't handle ports like POP3 og IMAP/SMTP.
This is a drawback for using the VPN extension in Vivaldi, it's easy to think it also proxies mail traffic but it does not.
Of course. Mails are still encrypted on the server. The webmail is just a client, and does the decryption client-side in the browser.
greybeard Ambassador
@Pathduck
Many Thanks for that info.
I don't pass Proton Mail through Vivaldi, I just use the WebMail as Proton has a specific use case. Even if I install the Bridge it can't be used as I have a free account not a paid subscription. I use Vivaldi mail is for the rest of my mail.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@greybeard I wasn't aware the Proton Bridge is a paid feature. Oh well, guess they got to make money in some way ...
Just your title for this topic doesn't make much sense, as the extension has no relation to Proton Bridge and it works just fine with Proton Webmail.
