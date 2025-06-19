I downloaded Vivaldi a few days ago for the first time. I was able to install it to my Macbook Pro and import bookmarks from Chrome. That all worked fine. I set up a user ID/password and encryption password. It says syncing is working and up-to-date.

Then I downloaded it to my iphone and logged in using the same user id/password and encryption password. However, even though it says it's synced, it is not importing any of the bookmarks from the desktop version. I've logged out and back in on both and reinitiated the sync several times. But no matter what the IOS version won't import the bookmarks. What could i be doing wrong? I've spent several days trying, and ready to give up...

Thanks for your advice.