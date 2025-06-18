-
I am trying to sync my vivaldi to a new computer.
On the new computer, I am logged in and it has said 'connecting to sync' for about forty minutes.
On the original computer, I go to Settings > Sync and all I can do is type in the encryption password; clicking Save and Continue does nothing.
Please help!
PPathduck moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows
@caseylym Sync works for me tat this time.
Could have been a server hick up at the time you tried.