christancho
Hi,
For some reason, videos on deeplearning.ai are not playing on Vivaldi 7.4.3684.50 (Stable channel) (arm64). My Mac version is Sequoia 15.5.
This is the URL https://learn.deeplearning.ai/courses/ai-python-for-beginners/lesson/fq15s/what-is-computer-programming which works just fine on Google Chrome, am I missing something?
Thanks!
Chris
Streptococcus
All I get at that site is an error message about an exception. It would seem that one has to be signed in to use that site anyway.