I’ve been using several profiles in Vivaldi, each linked to a different Vivaldi Account to keep my browsing experiences separate. It would be very convenient to have individual desktop shortcuts for each profile, allowing me to open the browser directly in the profile I need—without having to switch manually every time.

I’ve noticed that it’s possible to create these shortcuts before connecting the profile to a Vivaldi Account. That is, right after creating the new profile and before logging into the account, it’s still possible to generate a dedicated shortcut on the desktop. However, once the account is connected, it’s unclear whether there is an official or automatic way to create that shortcut.

The challenge is that while I can easily create shortcuts for guest or temporary profiles, I’m not sure how to do so for a profile that is already signed in and synced with a Vivaldi Account.

Is there a way to create these shortcuts for profiles with a connected Vivaldi Account?