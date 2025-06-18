-
Hi all,
Today I opened my Vivaldi browser to find that all my tabs had disappeared. The workspaces are there, but they are empty (0 tabs). Even the second profile I keep for work has the same issue. When I checked the content of the session folder inside the user data folder, I found tabs and session files that were created today and that have no tabs inside.
I want to recover my tabs because they contain hours of personal and professional projects.
I was wondering if there is a way to contact the Vivaldi team to check if they have tabs in their server because, from my side, the files are empty. I even tried deleted files recovery.
Thanks in advance