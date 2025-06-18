-
ElysianEve
i think i've seen in the past account with top picture, yet i don't see a settings to modify it, have i missed it ?
thanks
Pesala Ambassador
@ElysianEve It is an anti-spammer measure. You will be able to modify your Forum Profile picture when you have a couple of reputation points.
ElysianEve
@Pesala thanks by simple curiosity what is needed to do (or not do) to have those "points" ?
Pesala Ambassador
@ElysianEve Other users need to upvote your posts. You now have 2 points. Try editing the profile picture now.
ElysianEve
@Pesala Thanks !