This is the solution. Thanks. But this is crazy how 1 wrong click made me waste 1 hour of my life to find a solution. Even ChatGPT didn't help at all. It tried to use logic and told me to search in Panel settings, and I gave him a screenshot of the settings window. And chat gpt told me that its logical that I have to press the '' Show the close button'' and it didnt help.

I think the Vivaldi team needs to fix this in the next update.