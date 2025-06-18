-
I closed the "Close the side panel" button on the top left side and now im not able to make it reappear. I even reinstalled the vivaldi browser, but it didnt help.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@vidva19 Right-click on the Reload button to reset the Address Bar to its default setting, or customise the toolbar to suit your preferences.
-
This is the solution. Thanks. But this is crazy how 1 wrong click made me waste 1 hour of my life to find a solution. Even ChatGPT didn't help at all. It tried to use logic and told me to search in Panel settings, and I gave him a screenshot of the settings window. And chat gpt told me that its logical that I have to press the '' Show the close button'' and it didnt help.
I think the Vivaldi team needs to fix this in the next update.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@vidva19 I don’t think there is anything for the Vivaldi Team to fix here. Vivaldi is highly customisable and has a ton of options. Showing warning dialogs for everything may protect new users from making unwanted changes, but it would annoy the hell out of regular users.