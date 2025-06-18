@ ElysianEve , I know, but Andisearch is different from all others, it was the first one using AI for searches, years before all others, since 2 years I use it it never fails me for reliable results, with all sources put in it which it use to summarize the content. Apart is one of the most privacy protecting search engines. NO alucinations, nor biased results, nor tracking, logs or ads, 100% free. In near future a paid pro version, which add also an webclipper service to store results and some other features more to the free search..

Privacy policy of Andi

Protecting Privacy

We promise not to share your data with anyone else.

We only collect and retain sufficient data to help our customers use the service effectively, when they want to create an account or be remembered between devices and sessions, and to improve the service we provide.

No data is shared with any other person or company, and personal information is not available to our team members beyond that directly required for customer support and service.

What we do to try to protect you

There is a limit to what we can do while still providing links to external websites and displaying content. But while you're searching, we do our best to try to shield our users from the worst intrusive aspects of the Web.

We don't store any cookies.

We block Google's FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts) tracking technology from this app.

We don't log or store your IP address. It's used to lookup your approximate location (nearest town) for location searches only, then discarded. It is never passed to third-parties.

We only use your GPS or detailed location for searches with your express permission, and then only to approximate the area. Your GPS location details are not stored or passed to any third-parties.

Searches are anonymous and private to you. We don't log searches.

We only use analytics within our service to improve it for our users.

We block referrers on external links and use "nofollow noopener noreferrer" to protect you.

We do not share any customer data with any third parties.

We collect only the data needed to provide the service.

We don't use any off-site or third-party user tracking. There is no ad tracking such as Facebook's or analytics platforms like Google Analytics.

No advertising display or advertising tracking.

We use randomized proxies to retrieve content for preview and reader mode.

We use https encryption everywhere including for external links wherever available.

We proxy images and try to strip third-party cookies from any reader content as much as possible.

We display embedded videos and content for our customer's convenience (so you can play a YouTube video in chat), but they are in a sandbox to help protect you, and restricted to only major reputable web services (like YouTube or Spotify). An embedded video might have cookies outside of our control.