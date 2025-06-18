-
I would like to see Brave Search added into the settings as a possible search engine that I (and others) can use without needing a bookmark for it. I see DuckDuckGo, which does NOT give good results at all. And I noticed Google is in there, which defeats the purpose of Vivaldi as a privacy tool altogether. So why not have Brave Search in there as an option for those of us who love Brave Search but hate how slow and clunky Brave Browser is?
@ZoneHeartWarlock, this won't be done, but you can add it easy as search engine by yourself. The default search engine list is by the Vivaldi supporters, which pay a small revenue when you use these to Vivaldi (see the Vivaldi business model).
This is not the case with Brave as direct competidor of Vivaldi.
Add this in your search engine list in the settings
https://search.brave.com/search?q=%s
@ZoneHeartWarlock said in Add Brave Search to defaults list:
Google is in there, which defeats the purpose of Vivaldi as a privacy tool altogether
You may not like it but it's defacto standard search engine for many people.
If it wasn't included there would be a storm of request to add it between the default engines.
Is it possible to Vivaldi to prevent the fact that some time Google come back (often after an update) ?
@Catweazle I'm using a mobile phone that doesn't have an option to allow me to add Brave Search myself. That's why I asked for it to be added. If there was an option for it in the settings, I'd gladly do that. Is there some type of mobile flag or something I can enable to give me this option?
@ElysianEve, Google search was the first which I deleted from the list in Vivaldi v.1, never turned back.
@ZoneHeartWarlock, sadly at the moment it's not possible to add a search engine in Vivaldi Mobile, only if you have also the desktop version with sync enabled, the default search engine there will also be the one in mobile.
The only thing you can try is to open Brave search and download it as PWA to your homescreen.
@Catweazle in that case i must hunt witch settings / service add it back in my installation ^^ thanks
@ElysianEve If you're using Sync and it exists in the "cloud" or on another sync'ing device it can come in that way too...
@Catweazle It'll automatically sync it? Okay, then I'll try that. Thank you.
@ZoneHeartWarlock, I use by default Andisearch on Desktop and with sync Andisearch is also the default in mobile. In Mobile there is also with Vivaldi an Vivaldi Widget, which put an Vivaldi search bar with your default search engine on the Phone home screen, which you can use instead of the default Google search bar in Android.
To access the widgets depends somewhat on the brand, in Xiaomi its the small quadratic icon on the botton of the screen which you must push and hold a second, than appears the page with the widgets which you can drag to the home screen (weather, calendars, clocks, post its, things like these), among these also the Vivaldi search bar, if you have Vivaldi installed as your browser.
@Catweazle So, I have tried to make Brave Search my default search engine in Vivaldi on my laptop. There is NO setting to add my own search engine in the settings on my laptop. I'm stuck with the same engines that I see on the mobile version. What do I do to enable a setting that allows me to add it?
Oh, and the sync data settings don't work either. I tried to sync what I had on my phone already with my laptop, and it forced me to go through all of the steps all over again. It synced absolutely NOTHING!!!!
@Catweazle idk Ai search seem creating more problem than solution since they are prone to allucination.
@ZoneHeartWarlock, in Settings> Search click in the little + and paste in the URL field
https://search.brave.com/search?q=%s
after this an alias for the search engine, eg. br, this call the Brave search if you put it before your search entry in the address bar or search field.
@Catweazle I don't have that.
@ElysianEve, I know, but Andisearch is different from all others, it was the first one using AI for searches, years before all others, since 2 years I use it it never fails me for reliable results, with all sources put in it which it use to summarize the content. Apart is one of the most privacy protecting search engines. NO alucinations, nor biased results, nor tracking, logs or ads, 100% free. In near future a paid pro version, which add also an webclipper service to store results and some other features more to the free search..
