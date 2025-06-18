Basically, you pip some YT video and play it normally. Then you pause it either with the mouse or spacebar. Then, click somewhere else and then go back to restart/continue the video and it won't do anything. Give it a couple of seconds, though, if you go back quickly it may works, but if you wait a longer moment, it won't. At least for me.

To make it work again, bring the video in Vivaldi again and it works. It's only when the video plays outside (pip) that you get that problem.

Unfortunately, it's not something I can reproduce 100% of the time, but maybe 90%. Enough to mention a bug, as it was never an issue in the previous versions.