-
The "back" button is missing from the main bar. How can I get it back?
-
- Hover the > button
- Context menu Edit Toolbar
- Drag the < button out of editor popup to the place of the > in address bar
- Confirm with Done button
-
@DoctorG Thank you. When I right clicked over the button I saw a reset toolbar option and everything is back.
-
@RonBalut said in Missing "back" button:
When I right clicked over the button I saw a reset toolbar option and everything is back.
OK, reset toolbar is an other option; good when you had not made much changes in toolbar before to be preserved.