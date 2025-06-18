-
yoshisworld
As the title says.
-
It's not clear what do you want to obtain: when in full screen you don't see any UI element, not only the workspace menu.
-
@yoshisworld Assign a shortcut key to Show Tab Bar. That will work in fullscreen mode, and the Workspace menu will then be available.
-
yoshisworld
Thanks.
I knew that it works with the tab bar displayed, and was reporting a bug (if that is a bug: I think it may be, because when I try to make it show up, I see the panel flicker for a moment).
-
@yoshisworld It is not a bug. The purpose of Fullscreen mode is to hide the UI. After entering fullscreen mode, you can use shortcuts to show various UI elements.
-
yojimbo274064400
@Pesala said in Show Workspace Menu quick command doesn't work when in full screen.:
@yoshisworld It is not a bug. The purpose of Fullscreen mode is to hide the UI. After entering fullscreen mode, you can use shortcuts to show various UI elements.
This would not explain why the workspace menu is briefly shown nor why Quick Commands like Show Closed Tabs do work when in Full Screen mode.
-
@yoshisworld In fullscreen mode you can use Alt+W to pull down the Windows menu, on which you can find the list of workspaces.