Hello Community,

When browsing record pages on our CRM system Salesforce Sales cloud, on the page layout we have an iFrame which displays some information from another system (Hubspot.com).

I noticed that the iFrame is blank.



When I navigate to the same page with Chrome, the iFrame works fine as intended. What would be the setting in Vivaldi that is preventing this to work? Could it be something relating to Privacy? Could it be website permissions?

Thank you

Alex