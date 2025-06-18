-
AlexBrandt23
Hello Community,
When browsing record pages on our CRM system Salesforce Sales cloud, on the page layout we have an iFrame which displays some information from another system (Hubspot.com).
I noticed that the iFrame is blank.
When I navigate to the same page with Chrome, the iFrame works fine as intended. What would be the setting in Vivaldi that is preventing this to work? Could it be something relating to Privacy? Could it be website permissions?
Thank you
Alex
@AlexBrandt23 Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
I guess the frame with the embedded external data is empty because mixed http and https connections, or server forbids to embed external frame data.
Check on the CRM page in Developer Tools (F12) → Console if there are Blocked messages.
//EDIT:
Perhaps similar to Only in Vivaldi issue "refused to connect" and "Refused to display ~ in a frame because it set 'X-Frame-Options' to 'sameorigin'."
AlexBrandt23
Hello @DoctorG
Thanks for the suggestions. I will try that then. Good point to look at the developer tools / console to see if any blocked messages.
Perhaps it could be the ad blocker but that would be strange it thinks it's a popup/ad.
@AlexBrandt23 said in iFrame not working:
on our CRM system Salesforce Sales cloud
I can not test as i do not get a demo access easily.
So i can not help more.