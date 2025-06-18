-
Have not used VPN ...
So , just a ask ...
Why need to log in to account when using VPN ?
.
-
@ioc2e3 If you want to use Vivaldi'S proton VPN extension you need to login in popup of extension.
⇒ Proton VPN for Vivaldi
Other VPN extensions need some free registration at the website of the VPN provider.
-
@DoctorG said in Have not used VPN ...:
@ioc2e3 If you want to use Vivaldi'S proton VPN extension you need to login in popup of extension.
⇒ Proton VPN for Vivaldi
Got it ...
.
Other VPN extensions need some free registration at the website of the VPN provider.
Want to ask is ...
( Free to use ) VPN ...
Why not ? Turn on VPN and use it directly ...
.