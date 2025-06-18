-
Pesala Ambassador
Select the Hebrew text in this thread, right-click, and translate the selection.
Nothing happens, though the text can be translated, and the Hebrew is auto-detected in the Translate Panel.
-
@Pesala The text has no correct language attribute. That is why Vivaldi does not detect the source language.
The div with the text has lang="iw" which is incorrect, Hebrew is lang="he"
I guess at X some dumb apprentice or webmaster from hell is making bad website templates.
But the culprit seems to be that Vivaldi does ignores such extra lang attributes in text with translate popup.
I reported such issue last year in bug tracker.
-
barbudo2005
Works with Linguist - web pages translator:
-
Pesala Ambassador
@barbudo2005 Sorry, I thought it was obvious that I was talking about the built-in translator, Lingvanex. That works in the Translate Panel, but the popup does not display.
-
@Pesala said in Translating Hebrew on 𝕏:
Select the Hebrew text in this thread, right-click, and translate the selection.
"Settings/Panel - Translate Panel - Use Panel instead of Dialog"
Off - nothing happens.
On - Panel opens and translation is performed.
-
@Pesala The text has no correct language attribute. That is why Vivaldi does not detect the source language.
The div with the text has lang="iw" which is incorrect, Hebrew is lang="he"
I guess at X some dumb apprentice or webmaster from hell is making bad website templates.
But the culprit seems to be that Vivaldi does ignores such extra lang attributes in text with translate popup.
I reported such issue last year in bug tracker.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@DoctorG I guess the Translate Panel detects Hebrew without looking for any language code? As well as “he,” for Hebrew, “yi” for Yiddish is also a valid code, but “iw” does not seem to be a valid code.
The Translate post link, which uses Google Translate, also works as expected. I will look for a way to report the site issue to the webmaster from Hell, which is in Norway.
-
PPesala marked this topic as a question
-
PPesala has marked this topic as solved