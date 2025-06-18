@ Pesala The text has no correct language attribute. That is why Vivaldi does not detect the source language.

The div with the text has lang="iw" which is incorrect, Hebrew is lang="he"



I guess at X some dumb apprentice or webmaster from hell is making bad website templates.

But the culprit seems to be that Vivaldi does ignores such extra lang attributes in text with translate popup.

I reported such issue last year in bug tracker.