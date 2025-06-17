-
grobersieg
Hello everyone, I found a virus on my computer and removed it using a program, after which the browser stopped opening, that is, a loading icon appears and immediately closes, there are no running processes with the browser in the task manager, I also want to add that before the last time I was able to launch the browser, all the windows had a dead bird, after which I closed it and could no longer launch it, reinstalling the browser did not help, rolling the system back a week ago did not help, reinstalling Windows did not help either, maybe someone can tell me what can be done
Adiwin11 Ambassador
Hey there, I think the problem lies in the virus. There are many kinds of viruses and that one might have messed up your computer itself. Then, obviously, the problem could lie in Vivaldi itself. If Vivaldi worked perfectly fine before you found the virus, then the problem is very likely in the virus. But, try installing the latest version of Vivaldi (https://vivaldi.com/download/). That dead bird icon occurs for various reasons, such as running out of memory, hardware acceleration issues, or problematic extensions. Try disabling or removing any extensions and force quit any background tasks (your virus may have not been completely removed). If your computer is slow in general, then it could be that Vivaldi is having a tough time opening itself. Hope this helps! Have an awesome day!