Like title says bfcache is not working for me in Vivaldi and I think it never did. Can someone please test it?
How to:
- navigate to some page for example https://vivaldi.com/getstarted/
- open developer tools (ctrl + shift + i or F12)
- navigate to "application" tab
- in left menu scroll down to background services and click on back/forward cache
- on the the right side click "Test back/forward cache"
- it shoud say "Successfully served from back/forward cache." but my always says "Not served from back/forward cache: to trigger back/forward cache, use Chrome's back/forward buttons, or use the test button below to automatically navigate away and back."
Thank you
@michalpa I can confirm this.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG reported as VB-117952
@michalpa I confirmed in tracker.
I hope the Vivaldi devtools bug can be fixed.