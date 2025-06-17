-
It would have been soo nice if the developers of vivaldi, android depertment, could hide the tab bar and address bar from the top of the screen and integrated them in the side bar along with the bookmarks and other option. It would have been soo great for samsung dex users and others who use android tablet connected to external monitor( like me ) . Or atleast please give us ability to install themes like other vivaldi pc users. Honestly vivaldi for android looks inferior infront of their desktop version.