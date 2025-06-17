-
In Opera Presto there was F12 menu where I can turn off images by one click (and one F12 button).
In Viviadi I have to turn off images in ever new tab, not by one click, but two clicks.
Even more in Opera Presto I could do this by clicking special icon on bottom bar (one click). The same solution I would like to see in Vivaldi.
Is there possibilities that in web page loaded without images, images will be replaced by 128x128 squares with selected color?
yojimbo274064400
Consider toggling Load Images option by pressing
Ctrl+
E, type
load imagesand select Load Images listed under Commands.
Should this meet your needs then assign a shortcut key by going to Settings and search for
Load Images, for example as shown below: