In Opera Presto there was F12 menu where I can turn off images by one click (and one F12 button).

In Viviadi I have to turn off images in ever new tab, not by one click, but two clicks.

Even more in Opera Presto I could do this by clicking special icon on bottom bar (one click). The same solution I would like to see in Vivaldi.

Is there possibilities that in web page loaded without images, images will be replaced by 128x128 squares with selected color?