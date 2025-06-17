-
HungryFox02
I have been searching for days now, i just want vivaldi to not start with my computer. But it doesn't have a settings option for it, it doesn't exist in autostart, it doesnt have a service that starts with linux, im lost
I'm on kubuntu 25.04
KDE plasma 6.3.4
@HungryFox02 Some app trying to open a URL, perhaps? What tab has focus?
HungryFox02
@sgunhouse It's just the home tab
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@HungryFox02 Welcome to the Vivaldi Community!
KDE's menu should have an entry for auto-start applications. See if Vivaldi is perhaps listed there. If it is, it should be possible to remove (delete) it from auto-starting.
yojimbo274064400
Open Application Launcher, search for
desktop sessionand select it.
Which option is set under Session Restore?
Does selecting Start with an empty session resolve issue?