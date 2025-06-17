-
BruceVivaldi
Does anyone know how to get rid of the annoying left panel from popping up? This didn't start happening until the last update and it is incredibly annoying.
-
yojimbo274064400
Is there a particular sequence of events that cause the panel to unexpectedly appear?
-
BruceVivaldi
No. Happens on any type of page. When a page initially opens it's normal and then it just happens at different times usually within a minute. I will just discontinue using it if I can't get a resolution soon.
-
ElysianEve
It can happen (to me) when launching a download, and time to time it does not disappear afterwards forcing a manual dismissal.