Hi:
I'm checking out the "Send to another device" feature and it's not working right. On Android, there's usually a tab at the bottom that shows the devices, but that's not happening now. Instead, I just see an icon that's hard to tell which device it's for. I've got three devices, so I should see at least two of them, but nope. It looks like this feature is busted.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Try giving all your synced devices unique names. Do you see them listed in the "Send to devices" menu then?
My devices each have a name. On Android they are not visible, as you can see in the screenshot. You can only see one icon, not two as normal and without names.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We do have some improvements lined up, so hopefully they'll improve things for you as well.