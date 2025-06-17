@ bluknight ,

There is no further step, the UI Zoom should remain as set.

Consider checking that a keyboard shortcut has not been set for UI Zoom. To do this press Ctrl + F1 and search for UI Zoom , as shown below:

If shortcuts have been set then go to Settings, search for UI Zoom and clear any set shortcuts.

If shortcut key is not the cause then please detail the steps that reproduce the issue for you, i.e. once UI Zoom has been set does it immediately revert