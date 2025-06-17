-
how does one keep the User interface of browser set to a specific percentage. Would like it to be 125 % but it doesnt seem to stay at that level. checked it in settings appearance and moved the slider to 125 - is there another step after that ? It always reverts back to 120
yojimbo274064400
There is no further step, the UI Zoom should remain as set.
Consider checking that a keyboard shortcut has not been set for UI Zoom. To do this press
Ctrl+
F1and search for
UI Zoom, as shown below:
If shortcuts have been set then go to Settings, search for
UI Zoomand clear any set shortcuts.
If shortcut key is not the cause then please detail the steps that reproduce the issue for you, i.e. once UI Zoom has been set does it immediately revert
@yojimbo274064400 Hey Jimbo, i have included two screenshots of the situation. I have it set for 130 in settings. but on the taskbar it remains set at 120 and never changes. I don't recall making any keyboard shortcuts. I recall someone saying that after making a change in settings you should hit the return key !!!!!!
Pesala Ambassador
@bluknight What you see on the Status Bar is the Webpage Zoom Level, not the UI Zoom.
@Pesala got it TY