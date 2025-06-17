-
TwilightGarden
Is there an easier way to manually trigger Vivaldi to sync from Desktop Linux than going to the vivaldi:sync-internals page?
If I move from my desktop to my phone, the desktop tabs don't appear on the phone in a reasonable amount of time. It would be useful to have a mechanism to force the sync mechanism (Sync Now), as Firefox does.
Pathduck
@TwilightGarden There's no other way, no.
luetage
@TwilightGarden You can automate it with a page action and a command chain, I wrote a small script for it some time ago ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/639940
TwilightGarden
@luetage Got it. Thanks much!
TwilightGarden
@luetage
Erm. If I'm on Linux Mint, where is the user_files folder?
Is it
~/.config/vivaldi
~/.config/vivaldi/Default
~/.config/vivaldi/user_files
~/.config/vivaldi/Default/user_files
Some other location?
Aaron
@TwilightGarden
See:
V-menu -> Help -> About
luetage
@TwilightGarden You should take a look at the modifications forum board. The page action folder is inside the application, not the profile. Since the application gets replaced on every update, your page action vanishes. The best thing to do is to automate the placement of the file with a batch script.