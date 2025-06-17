-
Does anyone know how to get rid of this?:
@Onweerwolf And what is the "Unwanted ad" for you? When you wanted to add a new bookmakr in Speed Dial?
I think the listed "Popular" come from Vivaldi partnership to show users such bookmark.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-business-model/
@Onweerwolf, Vivaldi don't has extern investors, nor make money selling userdata to third parties. Its business modell are affiliate links and search engines, which pay an little revenue if you use these, but you are free to delete those which you don't use. This is IMHO the most ethic and private manner to make money, needed to pay its bills.
Anyone? Maybe using a css mod?
@Onweerwolf Yes:
.startpage .startpage-drawer .drawer-suggestions, .startpage .startpage-drawer .drawer-categories { display: none !important; }
Or, just don't use the startpage to add bookmarks. Remember the start page is just a collection of bookmarks. You can add bookmarks in many ways and add them to your speed dial folder(s). You can also simply remove the Add button from the Start Page.
@Pathduck said in Unwanted ads in speed dial:
Thank you, this works great.
Or, just don't use the startpage to add bookmarks. Remember the start page is just a collection of bookmarks. You can add bookmarks in many ways and add them to your speed dial folder(s). You can also simply remove the Add button from the Start Page.
This reply however, I just don't understand. "Stop using it" is never a solution to a problem.
Using an alternative route to add bookmarks to the Start Page is a valid solution. Right-click in the Bookmark Panel after selecting an existing bookmark on the Start Page to add a new Speed Dial. Edit the URL, thumbnail, Title, etc.
Drag and Drop from the Padlock icon in the URL field of the web page that you want to add, is another method (set the Bookmark Panel to non-floating).
Since Vivaldi’s Business Model relies on income from partners, this feature is unlikely to be removed.
Using an alternative route to add bookmarks to the Start Page is a valid solution.
Again: no. That is a not a solution. It is a workaround at best.
Besides: I don't know what a bookmark panel is. I don't want whistles and bells and bloated nonsense. I want efficiency.
If that is what you want, you need to learn how to use the software as it is; not as you imagine it should be.
Huh? That makes no sense at all. Extensions, plug-ins, mods, whathaveyou's as well as the option to remove certain modules and similar functionality are precisely what make software more efficient because the end user can tweak it in such a way that it caters to their personal needs. So your statement is completely and utterly opposite the truth.
Why are you even using Vivaldi? You should just learn and use the browser that came shipped with your OS....