@Vectorglobe Vivaldi is an Icelandic/Norwegian and partly US-based company.
There is no local Swedish forum, nor a local Norwegian, Finnish or Danish forum.
Reasons could be:
- There's not been any interest.
- Scandinavians are generally pretty good at English.
@Vectorglobe was actually moved where it belongs: The main section of the local forums.
The fact is the local forums are community driven, so the lack of a language simply means there are no volunteers to manage it.
