I tried a recent version of Vivaldi but all of my tabs now have a different width. Is there a way to fix this and make it how it was?
Pesala Ambassador
@Onweerwolf In Settings, Tabs, there is an option to change the minimum width. Pinned tabs are reduced to an icon. All inactive tabs are the same width, which reduces if the tab bar is full.
To stop tabs from shrinking with the tab bar is full, enable Horizontal Scrolling in Settings, Tabs, Tab Display.
They're not the same size, they're all different sizes and anytime I open a new tab they all change in size again. It's godawful design.
yojimbo274064400
Consider posting a redacted screenshot of the tab issue you as seeing.
What it looks like in latest version:
What it should like (v6.6):
I count at least 5 different sizes in the new version and additionally when I cursor over the tabs they start moving slightly and when I add a new tab as well. Really obnoxious.
yojimbo274064400
I see what you mean; that is not good.
Not sure what the cause could be here as tabs have uniform widths and where there is an exception it is dependent on value of Settings > Tabs > Active Tab Minimum Width, for example as shown below:
Does this issue persist when using a new profile or Guest profile?
Onweerwolf
I'm not sure what you mean by new or guest profile. I don't remember having a profile at all on Vivaldi.
Btw: the tabs in your sceenshot are stil terrible. One is big and the others are unreadable small.
It's normal then, all the same size but it still sucks when compared to how it was. There are no multiple lines.
@Onweerwolf to add multiple lines, use tab stacking https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/tab-stacks/
You can also enable horizontal scrolling on the tab bar, which prevents tabs from being squished
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/tab-bar/#Tab_Bar_Display
Onweerwolf
@WildEnte said in Make all tabs have the same width:
This is on but doesn't seem to do anything.
You can also enable horizontal scrolling on the tab bar, which prevents tabs from being squished
This is the opposite of what I want, now tabs disappear offscreen instead of making a new line.
Just did a new fresh install on newest Vivaldi version and two-level stacking does not work. It does nothing.
@Onweerwolf of you select several tabs (hold shift and click) and then right click - stack tabs, it will form a group of tabs that are shown in a second level below the original tab bar.
Here's a short video about it https://youtu.be/gSTqdOtKV5g?feature=shared
Note that as far as I understand your wish it's at best a workaround
So? The functionality was just removed in 7.x?
See here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/844960
barbudo2005
Look this post by @Hababr :
"CSS Mod: Multi row tabs and more"
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101084/css-mod-multi-row-tabs-and-more
Thanks a lot! Finally my tabs are working again.